Rihanna rounds NBA star Josh Hart for awkward LeBron James Dunk

The & # 39; What is my name? & # 39; The singer adds an insult to the injury after LeBron shares a photo of Josh with the full face of the Lakers player's crotch in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Rihanna has joined a lot of people who made fun of Josh Hart after an epic Lebron James wet during an NBA game. The Barbadian singer joked jokingly with the 24-year-old athlete who, awkwardly, had his crotch face full of his former teammate while trying to block him.

The creator of "Umbrella" hits left a comment on LeBron's post with photos and videos of the game on Tuesday, February 25 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. "Does anyone verify Hart?" she jokingly asked about the Warriors star, who was probably still taking care of her bruised ego after that awkward dump.

Rih was not the only celebrity who intervened in LeBron's epic dump, since meek mill He intervened, "Lol raped him." NFL star Tom brady He replied, "Sheesh !!!!!!!" Jamie FoxxMeanwhile, he got excited about LeBron, who is an MVP candidate for the best-seeded Lakers of the Western Conference, "Brother! When I say you showed yourself plucked! 17 years ??? King."

A Twitter user reacted at the same time: "He dipped and bagged tea at the same time." Meanwhile, many others published memes that imagined Josh's reaction after Rihanna "humiliated him."

Rihanna has publicly shown her admiration for LeBron. In 2012, he celebrated his first NBA title with the Miami Heat by publishing a photo of him embracing the trophy with the title that said: "Look at the KING! How proud! #Price".

Later, in 2016, he honored LeBron's victory with the Cleveland Cavaliers over DuckThe favorite Toronto Raptors team to post a picture of her wearing a bikini with the shirt number of the 35-year-old basketball player written on her stomach with a tan.

The Lakers are back against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Thursday, February 27. However, LeBron will miss the game as he is suffering a groin injury. It is not clear if his groin pain had anything to do with his turn over Josh.