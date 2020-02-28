Research shows that automatic Gmail email categorization is a disaster for political campaigns – BGR

%MINIFYHTML2113d3c5e3d455439c59939876f1b3ba11% %MINIFYHTML2113d3c5e3d455439c59939876f1b3ba12%

For years, Google has been using an algorithm to automatically classify the influx of Gmail emails and classify them according to their purpose. Google can distinguish emails. That is why some of them are directed to spam, others are identified as malicious and others are sent to the promotions folder that you may have enabled in your Gmail account. The function is useful for sorting unwanted emails and throwing emails that do not require your attention. But new research shows that the email categorization algorithms that Google is using are a disaster for political campaigns in a big election year like 2020.

Performed for four months by The market According to journalists, the investigation involved the creation of a new Gmail account using a Tor browser to block Google’s ability to track additional user data that could influence automatic categorization algorithms and a new phone number.

The account was used to enroll in the 16 presidential candidates, including Democrats and Republicans, and received more than 5,000 emails from 171 groups; Trump's campaign never sent a single email, as you can see below.

The report explains that there is no cohesion when it comes to Google’s ranking tools. Not all of these emails went directly to the promotions or spam folders, as some of them reached the main folder, where all the essential emails go. The "winners,quot; of the main folder were Pete Buttigieg (63%) and Andrew Yang (47%). In theory, these two would have received their email in front of more Gmail users who subscribe to political campaigns. When it comes to real numbers, an important detail that the report does not pass, 27 Buttigieg emails and 32 Yang emails reached the main Gmail tab during the period, and that is because the Yang campaign sent more emails during the same period.

The general conclusion of the report is that Google's algorithms for ordering email could have a direct impact on a candidate's ability to raise money. Therefore, Google could influence the choices with your product.

However, the test is not perfect, because we are only seeing an email account. There is no bias that can be proven here. Google has not been favoring the Buttigieg and Yang campaigns at the expense of Sanders or Trump, as the table above might suggest.

It is still unclear how Google's algorithm works when it comes to ordering emails, especially the type of emails that might cause some concern, such as the politicians detailed in this report. But other factors are likely to affect a real-life Google account, including the rest of your online activity. Other actions that Google associates with your account may affect the Gmail algorithm. Not to mention that not all people subscribe to the mailing lists of all candidates. Having a broader group of people do that could be a more scientific approach to determine any bias in the way Google classifies campaign emails.

Let's not forget that Gmail is not the only email service that performs the same type of classification. Gmail and others offer many other categorization options that go beyond automatic categories. And they would also affect the algorithms.

In most cases, the emails of the presidential candidates ended in the promotions tabs, the report notes and some of the campaigns that responded The market They said they are not worried that emails go to the promotions tab instead of the main one.

Ultimately, it is the user's choices that affect what happens with any incoming email. That is something that any campaign that seeks to reach voters primarily by email should keep in mind. But there are too many factors that can influence Google's algorithms, in themselves a secret that Google does not speak publicly, to conclude that any email service provider would use it to change any type of upcoming vote. Said that The market The report is a very good read, and is available in this link.