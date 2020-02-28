Reign of confusion and contradiction in Iran's coronavirus reports

But Iranian official media dismissed the BBC's Persian report of 210 total deaths, which was based on the count of victims of the news service reported independently by hospitals throughout Iran.

Many of these hospitals lack the test equipment required to confirm a coronavirus infection, which raises doubts about the accuracy of their reported figures. The Ministry of Health has promised to dramatically increase its testing capacity next week.

The confusion has also been amplified by the suspiciously high mortality rate of 10 percent in official figures. The World Health Organization has said the rate was closer to 2 percent. So, the official number of deaths in Iran reported so far, if necessary, suggests that the actual number of infections may be higher.

In addition to the confusion was the contradictory information from some local officials. Nahid Khodakarami, head of the health committee of the Tehran City Council, for example, was quoted on Friday in official media as saying that "it is likely that between 10,000 and 15,000 people in Iran have been infected with coronaviruses." How he came to the conclusion is not clear.

Iran's contradictory news about the coronavirus also revealed a shameful mistake by the official media. Elham Sheikhi, 23, a prominent Isfahan athlete and member of the women's national team in futsal, a form of football, said Friday in a video that, unlike previous announcements of his death from the coronavirus, including a message of sympathy from a sports federation, was alive and well. Sheikhi attributed the error to an erroneous assumption, based on the death of a Qom woman with the same age and name.

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who helped lead the Trump administration's efforts to economically isolate Iran, said in a testimony before Congress on Friday that he did not believe Iran was prepared to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

"Its health care infrastructure is not solid," Pompeo said, "and to date its willingness to share information about what is really happening within the Islamic Republic of Iran has not been solid."