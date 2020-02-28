Reign of confusion and contradiction in Iran's coronavirus reports

Authorities in Iran, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, reported a 58 percent increase in confirmed infections to 388 on Friday and a 30 percent increase in deaths to 34, and the health minister warned of a "quite difficult week,quot;. ahead.
But authorities denied a BBC Persia report that the deaths totaled at least 210, a much higher number, according to the Iranian hospital's news service survey itself.
The conflicting information punctuated the mixed messages and confusion that have been emerging from Iran since it revealed the first deaths from coronavirus just over a week ago. Infections and confirmed deaths have increased steadily since then, most reported since Qom, a holy city and important Shiite pilgrimage site, but an increasing number has emerged in Tehran and other parts of the country of 80 million.
High-ranking figures in Tehran's hierarchy initially sought to minimize the coronavirus as a manageable problem, exaggerated by their foreign enemies as a scare tactic. But at least seven officials have been infected, including the most important government woman in the cabinet and a deputy from the Ministry of Health who led the response to the coronavirus. Infections in neighboring countries and even some in Canada, Norway and New Zealand have been traced to Iran.
On Thursday, Iranian authorities closed schools, canceled Friday prayers and moved to restrict visitors to China, the original source of the infection, even when Iran seeks to maintain strong business relations with China, the economic lifeline of Iran against US sanctions.
"We will face a rather difficult week," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said in televised statements Friday. Although health authorities have not yet fully evaluated the extent of infections in Iran, Namaki said "the trajectory we see suggests a major peak of the disease in the next week and the next few days."
He urged the public to "cooperate better, help reduce pollution,quot; and refrain from travel, an indication that many Iranians, rooted in distrust of the government, had been ignoring his advice.
Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, was quoted by official media saying that 143 additional cases and eight additional deaths had been confirmed since Thursday, when the ministry reported 245 total cases and 26 total deaths.
But Iranian official media dismissed the BBC's Persian report of 210 total deaths, which was based on the count of victims of the news service reported independently by hospitals throughout Iran.
Many of these hospitals lack the test equipment required to confirm a coronavirus infection, which raises doubts about the accuracy of their reported figures. The Ministry of Health has promised to dramatically increase its testing capacity next week.
The confusion has also been amplified by the suspiciously high mortality rate of 10 percent in official figures. The World Health Organization has said the rate was closer to 2 percent. So, the official number of deaths in Iran reported so far, if necessary, suggests that the actual number of infections may be higher.
In addition to the confusion was the contradictory information from some local officials. Nahid Khodakarami, head of the health committee of the Tehran City Council, for example, was quoted on Friday in official media as saying that "it is likely that between 10,000 and 15,000 people in Iran have been infected with coronaviruses." How he came to the conclusion is not clear.
Iran's contradictory news about the coronavirus also revealed a shameful mistake by the official media. Elham Sheikhi, 23, a prominent Isfahan athlete and member of the women's national team in futsal, a form of football, said Friday in a video that, unlike previous announcements of his death from the coronavirus, including a message of sympathy from a sports federation, was alive and well. Sheikhi attributed the error to an erroneous assumption, based on the death of a Qom woman with the same age and name.
In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who helped lead the Trump administration's efforts to economically isolate Iran, said in a testimony before Congress on Friday that he did not believe Iran was prepared to handle the coronavirus outbreak.
"Its health care infrastructure is not solid," Pompeo said, "and to date its willingness to share information about what is really happening within the Islamic Republic of Iran has not been solid."
He said he was "very worried."
Critics of the administration argue that its sanctions policy has contributed to the deterioration of Iran's public health resources.
Lara Jakes and Catie Edmondson contributed the reports.