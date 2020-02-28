Reddit CEO calls TikTok "parasitic,quot;, which triggered a really crazy discussion about –where else – Reddit – BGR

%MINIFYHTML695d51478cc08a4880eddf31d77d777e11% %MINIFYHTML695d51478cc08a4880eddf31d77d777e12%

It seems a bit ironic that, just one day after Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said that TikTok is "fundamentally parasitic," it caused at least one massive Reddit thread so intense and even full of criticism of Huffman's leadership that said thread is now locked and closed to new comments.

Huffman, who is also a co-founder of Reddit, was at a public event Wednesday night when he criticized on stage at TikTok, a new and hugely popular new social network that is owned by a Chinese parent company. "I consider that application so fundamentally parasitic, which you are always listening to, the fingerprint technology they use is really scary, and I couldn't install an application like that on my phone," Huffman said from the stage. "I actively tell people not to install that spyware on your phone." Naturally, Reddit has practically exploded with threads about this news: almost two dozen such discussions, the last time I reviewed it.

I may be wrong, but it seems that this is by far the busiest thread of discussion, with a score of 40.7k and about 3,300 comments. That level of commitment speaks of the intensity of the reaction caused by Huffman's comments, and his position also echoed in recent days for nothing less than Facebook's director of operations, Sheryl Sandberg. In a podcast interview, he acknowledged that TikTok (which reached 1.5 billion downloads at the end of last year) is growing faster than Facebook at the same point in its history, but that people are right to distrust the service, since their parent company is based in Beijing. "If people are worried about the data," he told his interviewer, "I think there's a lot to worry about."

As expected, many people wonder if this is a case of the privacy pot that calls the black kettle. "That's rich, these legacy social networks care about privacy," says critics of the critics.

The Reddit thread we noted earlier was blocked, according to a note at the top that explains that this was done "due to brigade or vitriolic and inflammatory comments, as well as numerous reports of inappropriate and inappropriate behavior for a technology forum ". Many users took advantage of the thread to share their own criticisms about Reddit, as well as examples of Huffman's own incomplete behavior. Among the many comments, one summarized the CEO's comments as follows: "Use our reddit application instead, which we promise does not do any of these things, at all, we swear pinky."

A little more of the rejection of Reddit, in Reddit:

Many users also noted that Huffman admitted in the past to edit the comments of users who were critical of him and use his power to change user references to his Reddit username, actions for which he has since apologized:

The whole thread makes, at least, a fascinating read, even if it is now closed to more comments. "We remind users that this is a subreddit for discussions mainly about news and developments technology related and it is not a suitable place for political, religious or historical discussions that go beyond the main purpose of the subs, ”says the commentary written at the top of the thread.

Image source: Pedro Fiuza / Sipa / Shutterstock