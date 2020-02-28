Red definitely prepares for Grand National in Kelso | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2ce1bf35ebe3b9507cd33f233fbae91411% %MINIFYHTML2ce1bf35ebe3b9507cd33f233fbae91412%





Definitely red – heading to Randox Health Grand National

Brian Ellison is eager to give Definitly Red his preparation career for the Randox Health Grand National at the William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Premier bookmaker in Kelso.

Ellison has also declared his elegant player for the 888Sport Grimthorpe Handicap Chase in Doncaster on Saturday, but Kelso is the first preference of the 11-year-old boy.

Red was definitely defeated in the course and distance a year ago, with very little chance, but while the two-horse race did not fit easily into his program, this assignment listed on the Borders track has always been traced.

Ellison said: "It's very good, we're very happy. It's very good."

"It's a good boat in Kelso. I wouldn't say the track really fits. It's strong, but it doesn't matter, it's a preparatory race for the National."

"Last year I wasn't really ready for Kelso when he was defeated. This year, it has been planned."

Sandy Thomson is delighted to get Seeyouatmidnight out of retirement.

The 12-year-old has not run since he finished 11th at the Grand National 2018, and a suspensive problem seemed to have closed his career.

However, everything is fine now, and Seeyouatmidnight is among the four rivals of Definitly Red.

Berwickshire coach Thomson told Sky Sports Racing: "He returned to action. We plan to go hunting with him, (but) the weather ruined that plan because the rules have changed."

"The chase of the hunters and the points to point have been extinguished, reason why we launched ourselves to Kelso.

"The fire burns very hard. It has never been a great workhorse at home, so you never know where you are with him. Talk on the road."

"It's his local song, and he has a lot of followers and people love him."

Thomson also directs Dimple, while Kauto Riko of Tom Gretton and Saint Xavier de Paul Nicholls, who is another with a second preference in Grimthorpe, make up the quintet.

Fife coach Nick Alexander believes that Ebony Jewel can prove that the handicap is wrong in the obstacle of the William Hill Premier novices.

Ebony Jewel has the lowest rating of the seven riders, but Alexander would not be surprised to see some improvement in heavy terrain and with extra distance.

"The handicap says it will be the last! I hope it isn't," he said.

"If it rains there again tonight, it will be very heavy ground, which I think will handle very well. Hopefully some of the others won't handle it too."

"He is wrong in the weights with the whole field, but I like to think that I could improve a little in the passage of up to two miles and two stadiums, so I am anxious to run it."

"He ran very well there, just hit by a horse (Black Pirate) that James Ewart likes a lot. Hopefully, we are better than our qualification."

The test conditions will also help Multellie, according to coach Tim Easterby.

Multellie was recently in Carlisle, after returning from a seven-week break.

"He's in good shape," said the coach of North Yorkshire.

"He loves heavy terrain. They put a lot of money, so we thought we would take a clearing."

Bald D & # 39; Boom and Cheddleton of Nicholls, from Jennie Candlish's stable, are the best qualified horses of the seven.