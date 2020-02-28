Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Bayer Leverkusen is among the favorites to win the Europa League | Soccer news





Kai Havertz scored in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 victory in the second leg against Porto

Steven Gerrard says that Bayer Leverkusen is among the favorites to win the Europa League, but insists that the Rangers enjoy the opportunity to prove themselves against the Bundesliga team.

The Gers' reward for beating the Portuguese Braga team at home and away was a draw in the last 16 against Peter Bosz's team, which is fifth in their national league.

The first game is scheduled for Ibrox on March 12 and the game back a week later, with the Rangers ready to receive Celtic in a clash of the Old Firm in the Premier League in between.

Ryan Kent's goal was the difference as the Rangers progressed in Braga

In his last tie 32, Leverkusen beat Porto, who won the Rangers qualifying group, at home and away from home 5-2 in the aggregate, a feat that impressed Gerrard.

"I think they are a favorite," Gerrard said. "Because of the way they have dealt with Porto, I think they deserve to be a favorite."

Steven Gerrard expects the Rangers' real stand against Hearts in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup on Saturday

"Since I debuted, my experience of playing against German players and German teams is that they are always tough, big and strong athletes who are tactically astute."

"It's exciting but it's going to be very difficult."

The former Liverpool and England captain also highlighted the possible challenges of the second leg at BayArena.

Steven Gerrard's Liverpool team beat Bayer Leverkusen on his way to the glory of the Champions League in 2005

He said: "I know your stadium, it's a fantastic stadium. I played there and experienced it and it can be an exciting place to go, very close to the field."

"The atmosphere is electric there, it is not a huge stadium, but it is very close to the field and German fans throughout the stadium, so it will be a good challenge for the players."