Ramp closure begins Monday for the I-75 project in Oakland County – Up News Info Detroit

– Beginning Monday, March 2, the 8-mile and 9-mile highway entrance ramps to I-75 northbound, and I-75 ramp northbound to I-696 westbound , will be closed until November. Ramp closures are necessary to begin rebuilding I-75 northbound from 8 Mile Road to I-696 during the 2020 construction season. Deviations for ramp closures will be posted.

In addition, the 9 Mile Road entrance ramp to I-75 southbound will be closed. The ramp closures follow the steps of the highway closure that begins Friday night for the demolition of bridges and the work of preparing for an upcoming traffic change.

Starting at 11 p.m. On Friday, I-75 northbound will be closed from 8 Mile to Square Lake roads, and I-75 southbound will be closed from I-696 to 8 Mile Road. Both directions on I-75 will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.

During the closure, traffic from I-75 northbound will turn west on 8 Mile Road to M-1 northbound (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound to Square Lake Road back to I- 75 northbound. Southbound I-75 traffic will use I-696 westbound to M-1 southbound, then 8 Mile Road eastbound to I-75 southbound. In addition to the complete closure, the left lane of I-75 southbound will be closed from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile Road over the weekend.

From 5 a.m. On Monday, March 2, both directions of I-75 will have two open lanes between 7 Mile Road and Adams Road until the end of the 2020 construction season.

