Ralph Tresvant of the new edition leaves the wife of singer El Debarge's wife!

The lead singer of the New Edition, Ralph Tresvant, recently announced on social media that he will leave his wife for 16 years, and that he is now dating El Debarge's ex-wife, MTO News reported.

Ralph and his wife Amber were married in September 2004. The couple had a joint wedding ceremony together with Ralph's friend / bandmate Ricky Bell and Amy Correa.

But all that has already happened. Ralph and Amber have a 20-year-old son, Dakari Tresvant.

MTO News had been hearing rumors that Ralph and Amber were having marital problems, but no one expected the couple to ever separate.

But Ralph decided to move on, and he did it publicly.

The New Edition did not choose anyone as his new girlfriend: he chose Monique, the former R,amp;B star of the 1980s, The Debarge. Monique was married to El Debarge, and the two share 4 children together.

Monique and El separated years ago, but she kept her last name.

And it was Monique who made the "official,quot; announcement about his new relationship with Ralph.

Good luck to Amber, Ralph and Monique.