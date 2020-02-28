Home Entertainment Ralph Tresvant of the new edition leaves the wife of singer El...

Ralph Tresvant of the new edition leaves the wife of singer El Debarge's wife!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The lead singer of the New Edition, Ralph Tresvant, recently announced on social media that he will leave his wife for 16 years, and that he is now dating El Debarge's ex-wife, MTO News reported.

Ralph and his wife Amber were married in September 2004. The couple had a joint wedding ceremony together with Ralph's friend / bandmate Ricky Bell and Amy Correa.

But all that has already happened. Ralph and Amber have a 20-year-old son, Dakari Tresvant.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©