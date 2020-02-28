Rafael Devers is likely to be an even larger part of the Boston offensive

FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) – Her baby face and almost constant smile can make her look younger than her 23 years.

But third baseman Rafael Devers already has parts of three seasons and a World Series championship on his resume. And after finishing 12th in the vote of the Most Valuable Player of the American League in his 2019 break, the Red Sox believe that Devers has not yet approached his ceiling.

Devers hit .311 with 32 homers, 115 RBIs, 54 double doubles from the American League and 90 hits from extra major league leader bases last season. He led the Red Sox in games played (156), hits (201) and average. With Mookie Betts' departure in an exchange with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Devers will be an even bigger part of the Boston offense this season.

"Especially as much as his game has improved defensively, it's a big part," said manager Ron Roenicke. "The bat is good because especially where it plays in the lineup and how we can push that lineup deeper makes it difficult to throw."

Roenicke expects to beat Devers in second place this season, behind probable starting hitter Andrew Benintendi, where Devers had much of his success last season after taking office at the end of June.

"Wherever the team feels they should be batting in the lineup, I will do what they say," said Devers, who made his debut in spring 2020 on Friday. “But obviously I had a lot of success hitting both holes last year. It will not change my approach in any way. I'm still going to do what I have to do, go out and work hard. "

From May to August, there weren't many hotter hitters than Devers last season. How much more can Boston expect from him offensively?

"It's hard to say that you can see more than what I saw for four consecutive months last year," Roenicke said. “Four months in a row were as good as any you could be in baseball in terms of squaring a baseball when you needed it. When we needed a good turn at his bat, for four months in a row we saw a good turn at bat. Maybe it was a lineout, but it was a good turn at bat. And there were the gaps and it was everything, so it is quite difficult to think of someone doing that for six months. He had a fabulous year offensively when you look at even the total numbers, but I know that what I saw for four months in a row was incredible. ”

With Betts gone, there will be high expectations for Devers. However, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz just needs Devers to do what he did last season.

"I saw more than 250 at-bats coming out of him (last year)," Ortiz said. "And I was saying," Brother, I'm telling you this guy is on another level. "

Devers knows what is expected of him this season. But he feels no pressure to replace Betts, the 2018 American League MVP.

"I don't feel any pressure at all," he said. "We have a great team. We have a lot of talent in this team. We have (Alex) Executioner, we have (Benintendi), we have (Xander) Bogaerts and JD (Martinez). There are a lot of guys we have. So, we know we have to improve our game. So, obviously with Mookie because we know she's a superstar, but we don't feel any pressure because we know the kind of team we have and we'll be ready for next season. "