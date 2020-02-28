Qatar evacuates citizens of Iran for fears of coronavirus | Qatar News

%MINIFYHTMLf434374259308ff5e492783543b89fb111% %MINIFYHTMLf434374259308ff5e492783543b89fb112%

Qatar has evacuated all its citizens in Iran for fear of the coronaviruses and has brought them back to Doha, The Government Communications Office (GCO) confirmed in a press release.

Everyone who returns on Thursday will be quarantined at a local hotel for 14 days.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf434374259308ff5e492783543b89fb113% %MINIFYHTMLf434374259308ff5e492783543b89fb114%

"A hotel has been established as a quarantine facility for use by Qatari citizens for a period of 14 days and will be attended and supervised by a doctor. In addition, all needs were also provided," the statement said.

%MINIFYHTMLf434374259308ff5e492783543b89fb115% %MINIFYHTMLf434374259308ff5e492783543b89fb116%

The GCO reiterated that cases of the new coronavirus in Qatar had not been diagnosed and "encouraged people to refer to official information and not trust or distribute unconfirmed or unofficial information. "

The coronavirus has spread steadily in the Middle East during the past week, with Iran reporting the largest number of cases: 388 confirmed cases and 34 deaths as of Friday.

Coronavirus in the Middle East

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first country in the Middle East to register a case of the disease, known as COVID-19.

On January 29, the UAE health ministry said four members of a Chinese family, who arrived from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, tested positive for the virus. Nine other cases have been confirmed since then.

Egypt reported its first case, a foreigner who showed no severe symptoms, on February 14, according to the Cairo Ministry of Health.

On February 24, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq and Oman reported their first cases: all patients had been in Iran before being infected.

Worldwide, at least 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease, an overwhelming majority of them in China.