PRO14: Victories for Leinster and Edinburgh | Rugby Union News





Ryan Baird celebrates his hat-trick for Leinster

Leinster established a new winning streak of the PRO14 match with the victory over Glasgow, while Edinburgh beat Cardiff.

Leinster 55-19 Glasgow

The violent blockade of the Ryan Baird Academy helped a memorable triplet in Leinster's victory for 55-19 Guinness PRO14 bonus points over Glasgow in the RDS.

It took Baird just three and a half minutes for Baird, the 20-year-old man to crash, the thunderous attack from the hosts produced more scores for Dave Kearney, James Lowe and Captain Scott Fardy to create a 24-7 lead halftime.

James Lowe tries a goal despite the attention of Kyle Steyn

Kyle Steyn skillfully doubled Glasgow's count of attempts, adding to Tommy Seymour's ingenious effort in the 25th minute, but Lowe completed his clamp before Baird accelerated brilliantly in the 55th minute and then the hour passed again.

Kearney finished with a hat-trick of his own, canceling a Alex Allan score, on a night when Leinster left 20 points ahead at the top of Conference A. They also set a new record of 15 games for consecutive victories in the Championship, eclipsing Munster's 14 of 2011.

Edinburgh 14-6 Cardiff Blues

George Taylor scores for Edinburgh

Edinburgh continues to lead Conference B in the Guinness PRO14 after beating Cardiff 14-6 in a matter far from exciting at BT Murrayfield.

There were no signs of the bully roar that had seen Richard Cockerill's men demolish Connacht seven days earlier.

James Thomas of Cardiff is tackled by James Johnson

However, the result was more important than the performance and Edinburgh continued its march towards the play-offs while retaining a race, which means they are still undefeated this season.

The hosts led 8-6 in the interval after George Taylor landed and Simon Hickey threw a penalty, while Jason Tovey responded for the Welsh team with two penalties.

And the only score of the second period came in the last eight minutes when Hickey added two more penalties.