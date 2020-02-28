Prince Harry joins Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios to record a solidary single

%MINIFYHTML25cb009c393c4380282729b340629b0511% %MINIFYHTML25cb009c393c4380282729b340629b0512%

A video shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account shows the leader of Bon Jovi playing his guitar after training the Duke of Sussex in a recording booth with headphones on.

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi joined forces at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London to record a charity single on Friday, February 28.

The rocker and royalty team up with the Invictus Games Choir to record a version of Bon JoviThe veteran-inspired song "Unbroken" for the Invictus sports tournament that Harry founded for wounded former soldiers.

After meeting on the steps of the building, the couple went to study two of Abbey Road, where The Beatles he recorded many of his successes in the 1960s. But first they also recreated the famous cover of The fabulous fourThe album "Abbey Road" poses while walking through the iconic level crossing outside the studio.

A video shared on Harry Sussex Royal's Instagram account showed the hit maker "Always" training him in a recording booth with headphones on, with the musician playing the guitar and telling the beginner that he sang that it would be "really easy" and "breathe".

The images posted on Twitter by the Royal Daily Mirror correspondent, Russell Myers, also showed the couple discussing the contribution of the choir, a group composed of injured personnel formerly originally formed for the 2016 edition of the games.

Bon Jovi said he found that his "desire to serve" and his stories were "touching" and that "they became a rock band" when singing "Unbroken."

Both parents of the rock star served in the U.S. Marine Corps. UU., And recorded "Unbroken" for the 2019 documentary film "To Be of Service", which focused on the stories of former soldiers suffering from PTSD.

The new charity version of "Unbroken" with Harry will debut next month, before the games, which will take place in The Hague in the Netherlands in May. The winnings of the single will go to the Invictus Games Foundation.