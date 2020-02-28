Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi go to the studio for a good cause

Who is ready to rock? Prince Harry Y Jon Bon Jovi?

The Duke of Sussex, 35, and the 57-year-old singer visited Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday. There, they met with members of the Invictus Games Choir and recorded a single, "Unbroken,quot;, for the Invictus Games.

While Harry and Jon shared a video of themselves in studio two, they didn't play the song. Then, fans will have to wait a little longer to hear the melody.

According to the foundation, which uses "the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate greater understanding and respect for wounded, wounded and sick military and women," the Grammy winner wrote the song after hearing stories of American veterans with post. -Traumatic stress disorder. The single was released last year in support of the film. Be on duty. Jon then wrote to Harry and offered to re-record the melody for the Invictus Games.

Jon also told the BBC The one show that all proceeds are donated to the Invictus Games.