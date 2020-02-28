Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi go to the studio for a good cause

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
Who is ready to rock? Prince Harry Y Jon Bon Jovi?
The Duke of Sussex, 35, and the 57-year-old singer visited Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday. There, they met with members of the Invictus Games Choir and recorded a single, "Unbroken,quot;, for the Invictus Games.
While Harry and Jon shared a video of themselves in studio two, they didn't play the song. Then, fans will have to wait a little longer to hear the melody.
According to the foundation, which uses "the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate greater understanding and respect for wounded, wounded and sick military and women," the Grammy winner wrote the song after hearing stories of American veterans with post. -Traumatic stress disorder. The single was released last year in support of the film. Be on duty. Jon then wrote to Harry and offered to re-record the melody for the Invictus Games.
Jon also told the BBC The one show that all proceeds are donated to the Invictus Games.
In addition to recording, Harry and Jon posed at the famous Abbey Road junction, where The Beatles He filmed the cover of his eleventh studio album.
The Invictus Games organization is close and dear to Harry's heart. Not only is he the patron of the foundation, but he also served in the British army for a decade.
The collaboration came less than two months after Harry and Meghan markle He announced his plans to step back as "older,quot; members of the royal family and divide his time between the United Kingdom and North America. As a result, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must withdraw from royal duties, including military appointments, and will no longer receive public funds for such duties. Nor will they be allowed to represent Queen Elizabeth II and they will no longer actively use their "HRH,quot; titles. However, they will keep their sponsorships and associations private and announce a nonprofit organization later this year.
The couple will begin this next chapter starting March 31.
The Invictus 2020 Games will take place in The Hague this May.