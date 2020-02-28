Previews of Premier League matches: team news, key statistics, predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLffd315654e92bcac907d64263b79084f11% %MINIFYHTMLffd315654e92bcac907d64263b79084f12%







Team news, key statistics and predictions for the Premier League action midweek.

Live on Sky: Norwich vs Leicester: Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event from 7.30pm; Start 8pm

Onel Hernández is the last Norwich The player prepared for a long period on the sidelines, and the end is expected to be out for the next eight weeks after knee surgery before Friday's home game with Leicester.

Sam Byram joins the long-term treatment table after the defender was ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury. Timm Klose (knee) and Christoph Zimmermann (hamstrings) are also absent.

Leicester Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has passed concussion protocols and is available. Iheanacho was retired halfway through the 1-0 home loss on Saturday against Manchester City after a collision with goalkeeper Ederson.

Hamza Choudhury returns from a game suspension, while the other midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy have doubts due to knee injuries.

Match Statistics: Norwich has won only one of its last 14 Premier League games (D5 L8) and has failed to score in each of its last three. In fact, Norwich's last two goals have been penal, since the Canary Islands did not score from the open game from the fourth minute of their match against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Live on Sky: Norwich vs Leicester: Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event from 7.30pm; Start 8pm

Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Saturday 12.30 p.m.

Give stephens is back in the race for Brighton as they prepare to receive their rivals Crystal Palace.

The midfielder, who missed the last two games against Watford and Sheffield United, is available for selection after recovering from a groin injury.

Tariq Lamptey and Alexis MacAllister are also in shape again and are looking for a place in the Graham Potter squad, which leaves José Izquierdo (knee) as the only one absent.

0:43 Graham Potter is asked if he was surprised at how intense his first A23 derby was when Brighton and Crystal Palace drew at Selhurst Park in December Graham Potter is asked if he was surprised at how intense his first A23 derby was when Brighton and Crystal Palace drew at Selhurst Park in December

crystal Palace Check the ability of Captain Luka Milivojevic before the trip.

The midfielder missed the 1-0 victory over Newcastle last weekend due to illness, but he returned to training.

Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and Mamadou Sakho (hamstrings) are also approaching a comeback, although they are not expected to participate in the Amex, while defender James Tomkins (hamstrings) continues rehabilitation.

Match Statistics: Brighton's Glenn Murray has scored six goals in his last eight appearances in Brighton vs. Crystal Palace matches in all competitions (2 for Palace, 4 for Brighton), scoring in each of his last four for the Seagulls.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Live on Sky: Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Saturday 12.30 p.m.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea, Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth Defender Nathan Ake could return to face his former Chelsea club at Vitality Stadium. Dutchman Ake, who left the Blues in a permanent agreement during June 2017, missed last weekend's defeat at Burnley due to a concussion. Midfielder Jefferson Lerma (back) could also be in dispute after returning to training.

Welsh international David Brooks (ankle), striker Arnaut Danjuma (foot), defender Chris Mepham (knee), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and Charlie Daniels (knee) continue their own recovery.

1:21 Frank Lampard insists that the atmosphere within the Chelsea team is positive despite the loss to Bayern Munich, and expects a positive reaction on Saturday's trip to Bournemouth. Frank Lampard insists that the atmosphere within the Chelsea team is positive despite the loss to Bayern Munich, and expects a positive reaction on Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.

Tammy Abraham will miss ChelseaThe Premier League trip to Bournemouth with a recurrence of his ankle injury. The English striker limped out of the warm-up after Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic (adductor), N & # 39; Golo Kante (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstrings) are still marginalized.

Match Statistics: Bournemouth has won three of his last four Premier League games with Chelsea (L1), including the last two in a row. They are looking to complete the double league over Chelsea for the first time.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Live on Sky: Bournemouth vs Chelsea, Saturday 3pm

Newcastle vs Burnley, Saturday 3pm

Jonjo Shelvey is back in the Newcastle team for the crucial clash of the Premier League on Saturday with Burnley. The midfielder has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury, but has returned to training this week along with defenders Emil Krafth (ankle) and Javier Manquillo (hamstrings).

However, the signing of the Valentino Lazaro loan is suspended after his red card at Crystal Palace last weekend and Ciaran Clark will miss the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage, joining fellow defenders Paul Dummett ( hamstrings) and Jetro Willems (knee ligaments) and striker Andy Carroll (hamstrings) on the sidelines.

Burnley Striker Chris Wood will return to the contest. The top scorer of the Clarets (hamstrings) missed the victory at home last week against Bournemouth, but has returned to full training and Chief Sean Dyche must decide whether to withdraw or retain Matej Vydra.

Midfielder Johan Berg Gudmundsson has had a small setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem, while Ashley Barnes (hernia) and Matthew Lowton (knee) are still out.

Match Statistics: Newcastle forward Joelinton has played 24 games, 1946 minutes and attempted 35 shots since his last Premier League goal against Tottenham in August.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Live on Sky: Newcastle vs Burnley, Saturday 3pm

0:57 Steve Bruce says the club is taking extra precautions against the coronavirus and has even stopped handshaking at Newcastle training camp. Steve Bruce says the club is taking extra precautions against the coronavirus and has even stopped handshaking at Newcastle training camp.

West Ham vs Southampton, Saturday 3pm

West ham He will be without Tomas Soucek and Ryan Fredericks for the Premier League clash against Southampton.

The January signing Soucek suffered a hip injury in Liverpool on Monday night and faces three weeks off, while Fredericks had a shoulder operation this week.

Jarrod Bowen could make his full debut after two substitute appearances since his Hull change on the deadline.

0:45 David Moyes says that West Ham's new signing Jarrod Bowen cannot be expected to save them from relegation David Moyes says that West Ham's new signing Jarrod Bowen cannot be expected to save them from relegation

Kyle Walker-Peters is back in dispute over SouthamptonThe trip to the London stadium.

The Tottenham lender has shaken a calf concern and has trained all week with the South Coast club.

Nathan Redmond remains marginalized by a hip injury and could be out of action for another month.

Match Statistics: No team has won less Premier League points at home than West Ham this season (12). Meanwhile, Southampton has won a 59% stake in the league away from home this period (20/34).

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Live on Sky: West Ham vs Southampton, Saturday 3pm

Live in the sky: Watford vs Liverpool: Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm

Watford vs Liverpool Live

Watford Chief Nigel Pearson may have Daryl Janmaat available for the Liverpool visit, after the defender returned to full training this week. He has been absent in recent months with a knee injury, but after recovering he could be part of the team for this weekend's game on Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr made his return in the 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday and Kiko Femenia (hamstrings) is another person who could be welcomed back into the fold by the clash with the elected Premier League champions.

Liverpool Midfielders James Milner and Jordan Henderson are still absent. Milner, who missed Monday's victory over West Ham with a minor muscle injury, could return for Tuesday's FA Cup tie at Chelsea. It is likely that Henderson (hamstrings) is out of play for another two weeks, while Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) is no closer to being in contention.

0:56 Jurgen Klopp insists that the records do not motivate him, as his Liverpool team seeks to win a record of 19th consecutive Premier League match against Watford on Saturday Jurgen Klopp insists that the records do not motivate him, as his Liverpool team seeks to win a record of 19th consecutive Premier League match against Watford on Saturday

Match Statistics: Watford did not win in its last eight Premier League games with Liverpool (D1 L7), losing each of the last four by an aggregate score of 0-15.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Live in the sky: Watford vs Liverpool: Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm

Tottenham vs Lobos, Sunday 2pm

Tottenham will be without Ryan Sessegnon against Wolves. The end suffered a hip injury in the period before last week's loss to Chelsea and will not be fit for Sunday's game.

Erik Lamela (groin) is not training with the team, but will be on the bench while Harry Kane (hamstrings), Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Son Heung-min (arm) remain injured.

3:19 Ben Davies of Tottenham tries to teach Welsh to his teammate Eric Dier, before his teammate turns the tables with the Portuguese! Ben Davies of Tottenham tries to teach Welsh to his teammate Eric Dier, before his teammate turns the tables with the Portuguese!

Raúl Jiménez, Diogo Jota and Rubén Neves are expected to return for Wolves after having rested in Espanyol. The trio was given a break for the 3-2 defeat of Thursday's Europa League in Barcelona while the Wolves progressed 6-3 altogether.

Jonny is the only one absent from Chief Nuno Espirito Santo, with the side of the side band due to an ankle injury he suffered against Norwich.

Match Statistics: Upon arriving at this weekend's games, only the two best teams, Liverpool and Manchester City, have won more Premier League points than the Spurs since José Mourinho took over.

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Live on Sky: Tottenham vs Lobos, Sunday 2pm

Live on Sky: Everton vs Man Utd: Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event from 1pm; 2pm start

Everton vs Man Utd Live

Everton Extreme Theo Walcott recovered from a knee injury and could return to the starting lineup at home against Manchester United on Sunday.

Left-back Lucas Digne, who also missed last weekend's defeat at Arsenal with a calf problem, faces a late physical fitness test since he has been training alone this week. Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) remains absent in the long term.

2:41 Everton has lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than against any other team, but former midfielder Leon Osman is hopeful that the Toffees can repeat the April 4-0 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday, live in Sky Sports Everton has lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than against any other team, but former midfielder Leon Osman is hopeful that the Toffees can repeat the April 4-0 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday, live in Sky Sports

Anthony Martial is a doubt for United ManchesterThe trip to Goodison Park. The French forward in form received a muscular complaint in training on Wednesday and missed the Europa League clash against Club Brugge after failing to pass a fitness test.

Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain absent in the long term, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he wants Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah to have minutes under his belt before returning to the first team's action.

Match Statistics: Manchester United have won only one of their last 13 Premier League games played on the first day of a month (D8 L4), although that victory came at Everton, New Year's Day 2018 (2-0).

Charlie Nicholas Prediction: 1-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

2:13 Two goals in additional time rescued a point for David Moyes' Everton team at Goodison Park. Manchester United had taken the lead after goals from Darren Fletcher, Nemanja Vidic and Dimitar Berbatov Two goals in additional time rescued a point for David Moyes' Everton team at Goodison Park. Manchester United had taken the lead after goals from Darren Fletcher, Nemanja Vidic and Dimitar Berbatov

Live on Sky: Everton vs Man Utd: Sky Sports Premier League Y Main event from 1pm; 2pm start

