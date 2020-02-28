Pregnant wife of Lil Scrappy with baby No. 2

Instagram

According to reports, the rapper & # 39; Prince of the South & # 39; and his wife of two years, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; Bambi Benson, expect your second child together.

Lil scrappy it is reported that he will become a father again as his wife Bambi Benson She is pregnant with her second child together.

According to TMZ, Bambi is currently around 18 weeks pregnant, and experts confirm that "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The couple is delighted to wait for their second child together.

While no further details are known, including the gender of the baby, the news comes after the couple, who married in September 2017, welcomed their son Breland in 2018.

This will be Scrappy's third son: he has a teenage daughter, Emani, from his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Erica Dixon.