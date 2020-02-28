Porsha Williams shows people the Trinidad carnival costume she didn't have a chance to wear because she got sick

Porsha Williams told his fans that he got sick and didn't have the opportunity to wear his Trinidad carnival costume. She shared a couple of videos of the beautiful piece for her followers to see in IG.

In other news, Porsha seemed to cast shadow on Dennis McKinley, recently and reportedly felt attacked by this.

She shared an ambiguous message on her social media account, and fans believe it was addressed to Dennis. He reportedly said he felt attacked by this post.

Here is Porsha's post that includes the costume videos: ‘

Still I still can't believe I got sick and couldn't wear my Trinidad carnival costume on Monday! Look how perfect it was! 😩😩😩 Thank you @ shop.evolve for making this custom look for me. I will use it next year or next carnival P❤️ ’Porsha captioned its publication.

Shamea Morton jumped into the comments and said: "Why the second photo made me cry! It's like the mannequin is wearing the costume of da f outtayo!"

Someone wrote: ‘What … Hunny, a true masked man would never miss playing anymore! The Caribbean people don't play that game! I hope you feel better 😊 ’

A follower said: ‘I was wondering where your posts are. The girl has just returned to the Toronto Carnival and uses it, "and someone else posted this:" Did you get sick? 😩 Dennis is probably happy that you use it at home. Forget about next year! "

Someone else said: ‘You can always use it on New York Labor Day weekend. The West Indies festival in Brooklyn is a must, and I'm from Texas. "

A follower posted: "That's good and, of course, you'll kill him as if you did it all!"

Some of his fans were worried about his health, but as long as Porsha continues posting to his social media account and continues to make jokes, he is probably fine, so his fans should probably relax.



