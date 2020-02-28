Popular Instagram model accused of trying to hide transgender status after deleting an account

%MINIFYHTMLfd43926e502624b01bef8e64a53dc5ed11% %MINIFYHTMLfd43926e502624b01bef8e64a53dc5ed12%

Aliyah Jazmine, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, had 600k followers before his page disappeared in the middle of a violent reaction after it was discovered that he was born a man.

Despite growing support for the LGBTQ community, the popular Instagram model Aliyah Jazmine is apparently still reluctant to reveal her identity. The model, known for her voluptuous figure, has deleted her Instagram account after it was discovered that she is transgender.

According to reports, Aliyah's secret came out several weeks ago, when a disgruntled ex-boyfriend spilled tea that a man was actually born. He later received many hate messages, with some of his followers lashing out for having been lied to.

"I didn't know he was a guy," said a shocked fan in the news. "Without words … just talk to God. Smh," another criticized the personality of social networks. Someone else was curious about the transformation of Aliyah's body and asked: "I was so skinny, how did it thicken like this especially in the thighs?"

Aliyah's Instagram page then disappeared abruptly, but people discovered that she had created a new page, which is private. According to some of her followers, her new page does not include images in which she looks a bit muscular, which leads people to accuse her of trying to hide her transgender status again.

In his new Instagram biography, Aliyah wrote: "removed to 600k." Someone criticized her for suggesting that she apparently did not intentionally delete the page, writing: "He deleted his page himself when he was exposed for being a man who talked about some" eliminated at 600k. "HE DELETED IT! I discovered that you were posing as a woman and the boom page was gone smh lol. "

The transgender state of Aliyah was first introduced in 2019, when a Reddit user claimed that Aliyah was born male and his name was Daniel. The Reddit user also posted a photo of Aliyah allegedly from his childhood days.

The way, followed by famous male celebrities, including Future, meek mill, Rick Ross Y Kevin Durant, he also closed his social media account, which had more than 500,000 followers, at that time. It is not clear if she reactivated the account or created a new one after deleting it last year.