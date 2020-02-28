Pop Smoke's family publishes a statement regarding his death

%MINIFYHTML1135db46b243ae3e1380ba8e6f379ad511% %MINIFYHTML1135db46b243ae3e1380ba8e6f379ad512%

Little more than a week has passed since the tragic murder of Brooklyn's own Pop Smoke, and so far, his family has not had much to say to the public. While fans mourn the loss of the promising rapper, his family asks for thoughts, prayers and consideration.

"Bashar's family,quot; Pop Smoke "Jackson would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their support. Every prayer, call and act of kindness is greatly appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend."

“Brooklyn knew his as Bashar. He was educated and raised in Brooklyn and his journey to fame developed from the place he proudly represented. In the last year, his extraordinary gifts were revealed to the world; presenting Pop Smoke. "

“Unfortunately, there are no public details available about the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reports during this critical moment. Thank you for respecting our family and Bashar's legacy during this time. "

As we reported earlier, Pop Smoke was shot dead in what was believed to be an invasion of the house that went wrong at his home in Hollywood Hills. And after further investigation, it seems that his murder was a selective blow and not a robbery that went wrong.

While the authorities have not yet published any information about Pop's killers, surveillance images of the scene allegedly show four men approaching Pop's house around 4:30 a.m., sneaking in the back. It seems they may have entered his house, shot him and then crossed the front door.

Keep keeping Pop Smoke's family and loved ones in your prayers, Roomies!