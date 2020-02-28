Pop Smoke's family breaks the silence after their tragic murder

%MINIFYHTMLbc63a48ed2c5522a7d95a1d6e8aff4f711% %MINIFYHTMLbc63a48ed2c5522a7d95a1d6e8aff4f712%

The family of the fallen rapper is asking for & # 39; respect and responsible reports & # 39; because & # 39; inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family & # 39 ;.

The newcomer rap family Pop Smoke He has broken his silence to ask for "respect and responsible reports" about the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of the rising star.

The creator of hits "Welcome to the party," real name Bashar Jackson, was killed by armed robbers during an invasion of his home on a rented property in Los Angeles on February 19, 2020, and now, more than a week after The tragic loss, their loved ones have issued a statement thanking fans for their great support.

It begins: "Bashar's family & # 39; Pop Smoke & # 39; Jackson wishes to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their support."

"Every prayer, call and act of kindness is greatly appreciated while we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend."

His relatives praise the 20-year-old for "proudly" representing his native Brooklyn, New York in his work when he revealed his "extraordinary talent" to the world, and conclude the statement by asking members of the press to avoid spreading without foundation. rumors while police officers continue to investigate the case, in which they have not yet identified any suspect.

"Unfortunately, there are no public details available about the murder of our loved one," they add.

"We ask for respect and responsible reports during this critical moment. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family."

The family's first comments about Pop Smoke's premature death emerge a week after the coroners ruled that he was killed by a gunshot wound in the torso, officially declaring his death a homicide.