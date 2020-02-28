Pompeo will face the House panel on the murder of Soleimani in Iran | USA news

Washington DC The US Secretary of State The US, Mike Pompeo, will appear on Friday before a congressional committee to investigate whether the Trump administration had adequate justification for the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this year.

The appearance of Pompeo, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (13: 30GMT) and will be limited to two hours, it will be the first time that the chief US diplomat has publicly faced questions from lawmakers about the murder of Soleimani. Pompeo is expected to defend that the murder of Soleimani was justified and that the Trump administration's policy of applying "maximum pressure,quot; on Iran is working.

"Removing (Soleimani) from the battlefield was a measure of scale reduction," Pompeo told the committee, according to his prepared comments.

"His death reduced the risk for our staff abroad and made it clear that we are willing and can impose costs on our adversaries if they threaten or attack us," Pompeo is also expected to say.

Representative Gerry Connolly, a Democratic member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, said the committee will have "poll questions,quot; for Pompeo.

"You always worry about the unwanted consequences and the violence that spreads throughout the region," Connolly said.

President Donald Trump and senior administration officials have given changing explanations for the drone attack on January 3 that killed Soleimani and others in his convoy at the airport in Baghdad, Iraq.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi had told the Iraqi parliament that he planned to meet with Soleimani the morning the Iranian general was killed and that Soleimani was carrying the Iranian response to an Iraqi diplomatic initiative to foster talks between Riyadh and Tehran .

Protesters gather during a demonstration against the assassination of Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani, near the US consulate in Istanbul, Turkey (File: Lefteris Pitarakis / AP Photo)

Initially, Trump, Pompeo and others said Soleimani was an "imminent threat,quot; to US interests in Iraq. But administration officials turned away from that justification, saying they did not know "when or where,quot; any attack planned by Solemani would occur.

In closed-door briefings for US lawmakers, Trump officials were unable to provide evidence of an imminent threat and instead described Soleimani's past activities and possible future threats, Democrats and some Republicans said.

Reprimands by Congress

Earlier this month, the Senate passed a War Powers Resolution aimed at limiting Trump's ability to wage a war against Iran. Although the measure is expected to pass in the House, it faces a likely veto by the president.

Until now, the Trump administration has failed to provide Congress with access to the underlying intelligence that officials said showed that Soleimani was a threat. More recently, the administration offered a diffuse justification in a legally binding memo to Congress, which did not cite the "imminent threat,quot; mentioned in previous justifications.

"I am certainly not satisfied," the majority leader of the House, Steny Hoyer, told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

"We had a classified briefing and, of course, from the classified briefing, it was clear that there was other documentation that the intelligence community and the army trusted to give their advice," said Hoyer.

"We have been trying to gain access to those documents, which the administration relied on for the actions they took. The problem was whether it was evidence that required such action," he said. "We are not happy that we were unable to obtain those underlying documents."

US soldiers and journalists inspect debris at the site of an Iranian bombing, at the Ain al-Assad air base, Anbar, Iraq (Qassim Abdul-Zahra / AP Photo)

US lawmakers were generally alarmed that Trump's order to kill Soleimani brought the United States and Iran to the brink of war and resulted in an Iranian missile attack on US troops at two Iraqi bases that house US troops. While no US forces died in the attack, more than 100 suffered traumatic brain injuries, authorities said.

In Iran, the Iranian army mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing 176 on board.

In Iraq, the killing of Soleimani on Iraqi soil triggered public protests against the US military presence in the country and prompted calls from the Iraqi Parliament to withdraw US troops.

"In general, there has not been enough scrutiny on the policy of Iran (of the United States). In every measure they articulated when this began, it has not improved things. It has made things worse," said Trita Parsi, executive vice president. President of the Quincy Institute of Statecraft responsible in Washington, DC.

& # 39; Consequence of the withdrawal of the nuclear agreement with Iran & # 39;

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased since Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement with Iran in May 2018 and implemented "maximum pressure,quot; sanctions against Tehran.

"All of that is not just a direct result of Trump's withdrawal from the agreement, but a consequence of it," Parsi told Al Jazeera.

"This decision to follow a policy that they describe as & # 39; economic warfare & # 39; will lead to a real war," Parsi said.

Soleimani's assassination has questioned whether the Trump administration violated international law and if its policy of applying "maximum pressure,quot; on Iran in the form of economic sanctions is working.

"From a European perspective, there have been many difficulties and challenges in policy management," said Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, a Middle East security researcher at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies in London.

"There has not been a backup on the other side of the pond," Tabrizi told Al Jazeera.

Pompeo recently returned to the United States on a trip abroad that included stops in Saudi Arabia and Oman. Speaking to reporters traveling with him in Riyadh, Pompeo justified Soleimani's attack as a deterrent against Iran's aggression.

"It demonstrated the determination not only of the United States, but of all the forces that are working to reject the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo said last week.

"He was actively conspiring to kill the Americans. He had killed the Americans. It was an important strategic attack that was taken. It can be seen that he now provides the Iranians with a deep understanding that our notion of deterrence is real," he said.

The president of the United States, Trump, makes a statement about Iran flanked by the secretary of defense of the United States, Mark Esper, the chief of personnel of the army, general James McConville, the president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, general of the army, Mark Milley, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Great Hall in the White House (File: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

Contrary to the arguments of some that the pressure campaign is not meeting the objectives, Aaron David Miller, a senior member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the Trump administration is not really seeking negotiations or even strategic control of weapons.

"The campaign of maximum pressure is designed to crush Iran economically and ensure that the administration remains pure in its objectives of not being involved in a negotiation with the Iranians and avoiding what the president does not want, which is an important confrontation with Iran , "Miller told Al Jazeera.