Police seek help identifying an online dating application suspected of armed robbery – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify and locate a wanted male suspect in connection with five armed robberies that occurred on the west side of the city.

As of December, there have been multiple armed robberies in the tenth precinct of the Detroit Police Department.

The suspect meets his victims in dating applications and then asks them to meet him in a certain place. When they arrive at these places, they are approached on foot, robbed at gunpoint (carrying wallets, identification, social security cards, etc.).

After stealing them, the suspect causes victims to drive to the nearest ATM and withdraw the US currency. Then, he causes the victims to take him back to the original location and flees on foot.

Investigators believe that a suspect is the cause of all incidents.

The suspect is described as a black man, dark complexion, between 20 and 20 years old, approximately 160-185 lb, with a mask and a dark hoodie.

Below are the dates of the incidents:

12-19-2019- Robbery: Eaton and Monica, man 19

01-11-2020- Robbery: 14900 block Green lawn, man 22

02-02-2020- Robbery: 14900 Green lawn, man 28

02-17-2020- Robbery: 14900 Green lawn, man 24

If anyone knows or has information about this crime, they are asked to contact the tenth precinct of the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

