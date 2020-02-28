Police: firefighters discover the body of the man after the Mpl of NE. Fire – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found dead after a fire on the northeast side of the city on Friday morning.

According to police, the fire was reported at 2:36 a.m. in the 1800 block of Central Avenue Northeast. Firefighters responded and put out a small fire inside the basement of the building.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased man inside the building.

Police were called and a homicide unit gathered evidence just in case.

Both death and fire have been called suspects.

A coroner will identify the body and determine the cause of death.