Home Local News Police: firefighters discover the body of the man after the Mpl of...

Police: firefighters discover the body of the man after the Mpl of NE. Fire – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Police: firefighters discover the body of the man after the Mpl of NE. Fire - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML6f019cbe7f235ecde6a6367f67dc67b411% %MINIFYHTML6f019cbe7f235ecde6a6367f67dc67b412%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found dead after a fire on the northeast side of the city on Friday morning.

According to police, the fire was reported at 2:36 a.m. in the 1800 block of Central Avenue Northeast. Firefighters responded and put out a small fire inside the basement of the building.

%MINIFYHTML6f019cbe7f235ecde6a6367f67dc67b413%%MINIFYHTML6f019cbe7f235ecde6a6367f67dc67b414%

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased man inside the building.

%MINIFYHTML6f019cbe7f235ecde6a6367f67dc67b415% %MINIFYHTML6f019cbe7f235ecde6a6367f67dc67b416%

Police were called and a homicide unit gathered evidence just in case.

Both death and fire have been called suspects.

A coroner will identify the body and determine the cause of death.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©