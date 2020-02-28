Phoenix Suns striker Kelly Oubre Jr has torn the meniscus on his right knee: reports | NBA News

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr has a torn meniscus on his right knee, according to reports.

Oubre's injury was first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Thursday.

Oubre is in the process of seeking a second opinion with a specialist, according to the Haynes report.

Oubre did not play in the 102-92 loss at the Suns home against the LA Clippers on Wednesday night.

He scored 18 points in 38 minutes on Monday's 131-111 road victory against the Utah Jazz, and is averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds in 56 games (55 starts) this season.















Kelly Oubre Jr erupted with 39 points, the best mark of his career, in the 127-91 victory of the Phoenix Suns over the Houston Rockets



It occupies second place with the Suns in triples (108) and is third in steals (71).

Oubre, 24, joined Phoenix in a December 2018 exchange with the Washington Wizards.

The 2015 first round selection (15th overall) has averaged 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 348 games with the Wizards and Suns.

