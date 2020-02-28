Pence tries to project calm as a coronavirus response coordinator – Up News Info

Vice President Mike Pence sought to project calm on Thursday in his new role as chief coordinator of the government's response to the coronavirus, as the Trump administration hastened to contain growing public concerns and some of the worst stock market dips in more of a decade.

Pence convened his first meeting of the working group on coronavirus of President Donald Trump a day after the president made him the key government person for the epidemic. Pence also turned to an experienced medical professional to be his principal advisor and said Trump "had commissioned us to take all necessary measures,quot; to protect the American people. "

The meeting came amid the confusion about who was leading the inter-institutional coordination process to address the virus. The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, was with Trump on Wednesday when the president announced that he would put Pence "in charge,quot; of the government's response to the virus.

At the end of the White House briefing, Azar said he was "delighted,quot; to have the vice president's help, but he also said he wanted to "clarify,quot; that "I am still chairman of the working group."

Pence explained things differently on Thursday. "I lead the working group," he said after being asked to clarify, although he said Azar continues to have the title of president.

Until now, the White House interim chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was responsible for coordinating the entire government response outside of health care agencies. Faced with questions from lawmakers on Thursday about the new organization chart, Azar said Pence would now fulfill that role.

Administration assistants insisted that there was no daylight between the two men, noting that Pence had scheduled the first meeting under his leadership to be held at the HHS instead of the White House.

On Capitol Hill, Azar told lawmakers on Thursday that he was involved in discussions about Trump's decision to appoint Pence. He said he thanked the weight of the vice president's office.

"I will be honest with you. When I heard the idea that the vice president would be willing to help add the strength of his office to this effort, I said," That's great, "Azar told Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.

Earlier on Thursday, Pence told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland that "we will continue to provide all the resources of the federal government to protect the American people." Pence said Trump and the administration would work with leaders in political parties and at the state and local level.

The White House had doubted whether to name a "tsar,quot; to coordinate the response of the virus. Trump said that Pence would not be a "tsar," but he wanted "everyone to inform Mike,quot; and that Pence would inform him. Trump said the scope of the threat had extended beyond the reach of the HHS to other departments of the cabinet.

Pence on Thursday sought to instill confidence in a nervous public and shaken by the financial markets by appointing Debbie Birx, a medical doctor and global AIDS coordinator for the administration, to serve as her main adviser on the virus. He also added to the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, and Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, to the working group for the recognition that the situation was also rapidly becoming an economic threat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 1,200 points on Thursday, deepening a week-long world market downturn caused by concerns that the coronavirus will wreak economic havoc worldwide. The actions are targeting its worst week since October 2008, during the global financial crisis.

Pence said he had conversations on Wednesday night and Thursday with House and Senate leaders from both parties to discuss financing the response to the virus. The administration has requested an additional $ 2.5 billion, while Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York responded with a proposal of $ 8.5 billion.

Pence described the talks as "productive,quot; and "very positive,quot; and said he would seek guidance from the working group on additional funding.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said she told Pence when they spoke Thursday about her leadership concerns based on her history of health problems when she was governor of Indiana, including her reluctance to authorize a needle exchange program after an HIV outbreak in the southern part of the state.

The White House and the Pence team moved on Thursday to control the flow of information from federal agencies about the response to the virus, and ordered their offices to clear public communications. A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal orientation, said the decision was made to ensure that the entire government's response was a message.

Ron Klain, who coordinated the US response. UU. To the threat of Ebola during the Obama administration, he had an acute response to Trump's comment on Wednesday that "for all we have done, the risk to the American people remains very low."

Klain tweeted on Thursday: "Oh, look: it's the,quot; Mission accomplished "tweet for #coronavirus." That was a reference to President George W. Bush's premature claim in 2003 that the main combat operations in Iraq had ended when the war, in fact, continued for years.

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.