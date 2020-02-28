Pedestrian killed in the Antioch clash that closed the Lone Tree Way section – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle Thursday night in Antioch, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called at 6:49 p.m. to the collision in the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way, said fire spokesman Steve Hill.

The pedestrian died there, Hill said, adding that a person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

It was expected that Lone Tree Way would remain closed for several hours between Deer Valley Road and Sagebrush.

