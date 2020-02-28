Oprah Winfrey turns off Instagram comment after Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict

%MINIFYHTML8e68ba4136b93a8bbad5076749b80dfe11% %MINIFYHTML8e68ba4136b93a8bbad5076749b80dfe12%

The former presenter of a daytime talk show has apparently silenced her Instagram comment after her former close friend Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Oprah WinfreyInstagram comment has been restricted. It is not clear when exactly the former presenter of the daytime talk show turned off the comments section on her social networks, but it seemed to be quite recent since fans could still leave comments just one day ago.

Oprah Winfrey recently turned off her Instagram comment

Changes to your Instagram could have something to do with Harvey weinsteinRecent convictions for rape and sexual assault since the founder of OWN was dragged to the Internet due to her close relationship with the dishonored mogul of the film in the past.

Oprah was accused of attacking only black men. She was criticized for sitting with Michael Jacksonaccusers of sexual assault and announcing a documentary about Russell Simmons& # 39; inappropriate sexual behavior. He finally retired from Simmons' documentary in the midst of the violent reaction.

"No Harvey Weinstein, No (Jeffrey) Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, this is a shame." 50 cents commented last year. "These documentaries are publicly condemning their goals, making them guilty until proven innocent."

In 2018, R&B singer Stamp He even hinted that Oprah knew about Harvey's misdeeds. "When you've been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly everyone thinks you are the solution," he scoffed as he shared a photo of Oprah and Harvey at an event.

When the Harvey scandal came to light at the end of 2017, Oprah said in a statement: "I have been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein's horrible behavior and I have not been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation."

She has never made any other comment apart from that.