Oprah Winfrey is still emotional for the moment Joan Rivers called her fat

During a recent interview on & # 39; The Talk & # 39 ;, the media mogul admits he is still ashamed of his debut in the mid-1980s in & # 39; The Tonight Show & # 39; when the comedian surprised her with the question about weight.

The media mogul, who has spent his adult life fighting weight problems, often very publicly, still finds it difficult to talk about his television chat with Rivers, admitting that his dream of appearing on the nightly show America's most important quickly became a nightmare.

"I was 30 years old and it was the most important moment of my life; I had arrived at The Tonight Show …", says Oprah "The conversation"," but essentially Joan called me fat. I was surprised to be a fat girl on national television as a surprise and I felt an immense shame about it … I could cry right now thinking about that moment. "

"Never a part of me, at this moment, thought: & # 39; I should have thought, Joan, why did you do that …? & # 39; Every part of me thought:" Oh, she saw me. Now he knows. He is saying what everyone else is thinking. "

In a 2017 interview with television doctor Dr. Mehmet Oz, Winfrey admitted that she was surprised by the question about her weight because she had no idea that Rivers would go there.

"They do a previous interview with you … (and) they didn't ask me anything about my weight," he recalled. "I think the interview is over … I think she said: & # 39; Why do you have the weight …? & # 39; All I could hear was: & # 39; Fat … you are fat. .. He is saying that you are fat on national television & # 39; I felt ashamed of that experience. "