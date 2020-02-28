Opening and closing of February's largest restaurants in Boston

Can't keep up with all the openings and closures of restaurants and bars in Boston? We highlight the need to meet newcomers and the amazing blinds that made headlines last month.

Openings

50 kitchen

Chef and owner Anthony Caldwell opened 50Kitchen at the end of January and made a grand opening earlier this month, more than two years after securing the Fields Corner space. The wait was worth it: Caldwell has created a fusion menu that fuses southern and Asian cuisine, resulting in dishes such as jambalaya egg rolls, kimchi and kale, and smoked banh with a southern touch. (1450 Dorchester Ave., Boston)

Aguachile in Barra. —Erin Kuschner

%MINIFYHTMLcd387e636446edc4b2f3f666813a968211% %MINIFYHTMLcd387e636446edc4b2f3f666813a968212%

Bar

It may be small, but Barra has a big hit. The newcomer to Somerville aims to capture a snapshot of the Mexico City bar scene, with the owners and natives of Mexico City Paola Ibarra and Yhadira Guzmán in front. Inside the old juice bar, diners can enjoy an impressive selection of tequila, served as pairings and cocktails, and examine a menu that includes sandwiches such as stuffed chili taco, tetala with cactus and grasshopper salad, and aguachile, all created by the chef. Sofía García Osorio, a star from Mexico City in her own right. (23A Bow St., Somerville)

Cosmic

Another Mexican newcomer, Cosmica opened at the South End Revolution Hotel earlier this month with tacos, skis and a killer piglet pibil. Chef Colton Coburn-Wood, who made a name for himself at the taco game at Yellow Door Taqueria, traveled throughout Mexico to get inspired by his menu, which also includes a secret taco of the day (check Cosmic Instagram to get the password!). Under the hanging plants and the dream lighting, guests can order beer, wine and cocktails to combine with their spread, such as the Flamingo of plastic not too sweet with rum, blackberry, orgeat, ginger and bitter. (40 Berkeley St., Boston)

Cheese platter in the Flora wine bar. Christopher McIntosh

Flora wine bar

Restaurant industry veterans Andrew Li and Corey Fletcher needed a headquarters for their craft beer truck company, Beer Mobile. They found one in West Newton and decided to open a wine bar there too. At Flora’s, a 20-seat bôite in an old ice cream parlor, the menu offers mainly Old World wines from AP Wine Imports, along with personalized cocktails and elegant cheese and sausage tables. (1284 Washington St., West Newton)

French Quarter

It is logical that French Quarter, a New Orleans-inspired restaurant in Downtown Crossing, debuted the night before Mardi Gras. All the classics are here: red beans and rice, fried catfish, gumbo, jambalaya, crayfish, as well as drinks that would make anyone of Big Easy proud, such as hurricanes and the French of the 75s. French Quarter currently only serves dinner , but will begin for lunch the first week of March. (545 Washington St., Boston)

Krasi

You've heard of guacamole by the table, but tzatziki by the table? It is worth waiting there. Krasi, a new Greek restaurant in Back Bay of the team behind the Committee and GreCo, does not accept reservations, so hooking a table may require a little patience. However, once you settle in, there is plenty for you to stay: fresh Greek bread baked daily, braised octopus, fried mussels and moussaka tartare, in addition to the most extensive list of Greek wines in Boston, with more than 180 bottles for to choose . (48 Gloucester St., Boston)

LUCIE DRINK + DINNER —Andy Ryan

Lucie drink + dinner

It may be connected to a hotel, but LUCIE drink + dine is designed for everyone, hotel or other guests. The all-day restaurant, which opened in the former Brasserie Jo restaurant in Back Bay, has options for vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free diners, and a menu that ranges from an ultra-creamy stracciatella appetizer and a signature burger to A Maine lobster cake. Ice cream fans, keep in mind: you can enjoy the restaurant's ice cream ice cream, which includes dozens of sauces and toppings, and the option of ordering a gentle service instead of ice cream. (120 Huntington Ave., Boston)

Mahaniyom

Brookline Village's excellent food and drink scene welcomed a newcomer this month with the arrival of Mahaniyom, a Thai tapas bar that highlights regional specialties from all over Thailand. Come with a group and share crispy bacon dishes with traditional Thai chili pasta and vegetables, fried rice with crab, Thai green papaya and grilled squid with spicy seafood sauce. Inside the small space of Mahaniyom decorated with Thai street photography and colorful garlands, you can also order cocktails inspired by Thai flavors, such as the well-balanced Daeng Bailey made with mezcal, mint, hibiscus and lime. (236 Washington St., Brookline)

Monumental market Kelsey Munger

Monumental market

Part of bakery, part of cafeteria and part of record store, this new concept of Jamaica Plain is a one-stop shop for your morning needs (and music!). Friends Kelsey Munger, founder of Lavender Bee Baking Co., and Javier Amador-Peña, founder of El Colombiano Coffee, joined forces to open this lovely store, then joined with Chris Antonowich of Light of Day Records to sell their records along with their baked goods without coffee, peanuts and tree nuts. Pass from Tuesday to Saturday to collect treats from all three. (36 South St., Boston)

Purple shell

Another Asian tapas place opened this month with the arrival of Purple Shell, a restaurant in South Boston that highlights Southeast Asian cuisine. In addition to a wide variety of sushi, the menu includes hot and cold tapas (tuna with foie gras, shrimp tempura, scallop scallops with pesto) and main dishes such as Chilean sea bass, lamb stir fry and pad thai. (11 W. Broadway, Boston)

Closures

The family takeaway meal of whole roast chicken, salad, broccoli on the grill, potatoes and cookies at the Lumiere restaurant. —Suzanne Kreiter / Balloon Staff

Lumière

While West Newton may have won a wine bar this month, it will have lost an old neighborhood favorite. After 20 years, Lumière announced that it would close on February 29. "We've been there 20 years, and the restaurant has run its course," said Jordan Bailey, chef and partner at The Boston Globe. “The market has changed a lot when it comes to luxury things in the suburbs. It's hard to get out of that box. "

Meritage Restaurant + Wine Bar

After 17 years at the Boston Harbor Hotel, Meritage celebrated its last dinner service on February 15. The exclusive dining room overlooking the harbor will become a place for private events. "Meritage has been an extremely special place for me in the past 17 years," said executive chef Daniel Bruce. "I look forward to future possibilities within this frontline space facing the sea."