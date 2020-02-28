Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "capitulate,quot; against Everton again | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1836f4316f52a72f6165b293654bf82111% %MINIFYHTML1836f4316f52a72f6165b293654bf82112%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the 4-0 loss to Everton last season was his lowest point as Manchester United coach

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "100 percent sure,quot; that Manchester United will produce a better performance than his 4-0 "capitulation,quot; against Everton last season.

The United chief described the defeat of April as his "lowest,quot; point as manager, while revealing that it was the moment he decided that "one or two had their last chances,quot; at the club.

Exceeded and surpassed by their hosts at Goodison Park, United failed to produce a target shot until the 85th minute.

Gary Neville was candid in his criticism of the United exhibit, while Jamie Carragher described it as the worst he had seen of United during his time in Sky sports.

When asked how far United has come from humiliation 10 months ago, after Thursday's Europa League victory over Club Brugge, Solskjaer said: "Well, we'll see on Sunday, won't we?

"That was the lowest I've been. I think everyone knows and remembers it. It was a capitulation. We didn't have anything about us."

"Everything we did not want to see, we saw in that game. Against Everton at home, it is difficult to play against them with the two strikers in front and take the players to the box."

"I am 100 percent sure that this time we will have a better performance."

That loss marked United's sixth loss in eight games, with Neville counting Sky sports after the game: "I am furious, to be honest with you.

"I have often said about clubs in the last seven years, if you have weeds in the garden, then you should get rid of them."

"But there is some Japanese knotweed in that football club and it is attacking the foundations of the house and needs to be treated properly. That performance today was stale."

Solskjaer: Fernandes loves football

The United chief praised the new midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who scored a penalty when the Red Devils reserved their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

"When I took it out, he obviously didn't want to leave, he just loves football," Solskjaer added. "He has a lot of enthusiasm. His smile. He just wants to be out there, he wants to be better."

"I tried to send it inside (when it was off) because it was cold, but he didn't want to, he wanted to look. He just loves football. He will know everything about football and soccer is everything to him."

"It has been a great, great impulse for us."

Solskjaer also doubted whether Anthony Martial would be available for the trip to Everton for an injury, although he felt that Odion Ighalo was more than ready to fill his boots.

"Odion has definitely shown what kind of striker he is: he is ready for that game on Sunday," he said. "I don't know about Anthony, to be honest. We'll have to do a scan tomorrow."