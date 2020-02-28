Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a "much better manager than a year ago," says Nemanja Matic | Soccer news

Watch Everton vs Manchester United in the 1pm Super Sunday in Sky Sports Premier League; the start is at 2pm

















0:42



Nemanja Matic believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a "much better manager than a year ago,quot;

Nemanja Matic believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a "much better manager than a year ago,quot;

%MINIFYHTML9d61cb5f1055653a8aba59d83920887f11% %MINIFYHTML9d61cb5f1055653a8aba59d83920887f12%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a "much better coach than a year ago," according to Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Solskjaer replaced José Mourinho as head of United in December 2018 and won 14 of his 19 provisional positions before being permanently appointed in March, but his fortune changed dramatically towards the end of last season.

United finished sixth, 32 points behind champion Manchester City, and the beginning of this campaign was the worst in 30 years.

1:05 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the ultimate goal of Manchester United is to return to the Champions League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the ultimate goal of Manchester United is to return to the Champions League

However, they are now enjoying their best period under Solskjaer since taking full-time work, with five wins and six clean sheets from their previous seven games in all competitions.

When asked if the Norwegian had grown up as a manager, Matic said: "Of course, every day he is improving for sure. He will get more experience and will improve more and more."

"In my opinion, he is a much better coach than a year ago because he now knows all the players, he knows exactly what he should do before the games, so I think that for his work the experience is very important."

& # 39; Man Utd has enough quality for the first four & # 39;

United continues to compete in both the Europa League and the FA Cup, in addition to fighting to qualify for the next season of the Champions League.

They lost Chelsea in fourth place by three points and, although they could qualify to finish fifth due to the two-year ban on European competition from Manchester City, Matic insists they must remain focused on themselves.

Fernandes stars, Ighalo scores in the defeat of Man Utd Bruno Fernandes shined for Manchester United by beating Club Brugge 5-0 in their draw in the first leg of the last 32 games of the Europa League, winning 6-1 together

"The first four remain the goal for us because we still don't know what will happen to Manchester City," he added. "We're going to play to finish in the top four and this is our goal right now."

"I think we have enough quality to finish in the top four. We just have to keep playing as we have played the last five or six games."

"Even the games where we don't play well win and we have to keep it up because it's not always necessary to play very well to win. I'm sure and I think the boys are also sure that we can finish in the first four.

Matic has made 20 appearances for United in all competitions this season

Matic: Ancelotti & # 39; one of the best & # 39;

After a 5-0 beating against Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday, United returned to Premier League action with a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday, live Sky sports.

Everton has improved dramatically since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti in December, losing only twice in the league, and Matic is not surprised that his former boss is impressing at Merseyside.

Everton vs Man Utd Live

"When I first signed with Chelsea in 2009, he was my manager. He is a great coach, with a great character," Matic said.

"He is one of the best in football history. He has won many trophies, so it will be good to see him again."

"I talked about him when he signed with Everton. I said he will improve the team and that is exactly what he is doing. His teams are always playing well."

"He is a manager with great experience, in every situation he knows exactly what he should do and I think he will do great things with Everton, so I wish him all the best, but not the weekend!"

Watch Everton vs Manchester United in the 1pm Super Sunday in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 2pm.