Offset to go undercover in & # 39; NCIS: Los Angeles & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML576366599b443d8fbfb4a8d5f74c8ce411% %MINIFYHTML576366599b443d8fbfb4a8d5f74c8ce412%

Instagram

The Migos star, who contacted the LL Cool J series for his acting debut in the police procedures series, will have his new song & # 39; Danger & # 39; premiered in the same episode that will appear.

Up News Info –

Rapper Make up for joins the CIA to play an undercover agent in "NCIS: Los Angeles".

He will make his acting debut in the eleventh season of the show, joining the stars of the series. Chris O & # 39; Donnell Y LL Cool JThe characters to save a special agent in captivity, according to TMZ.

%MINIFYHTML576366599b443d8fbfb4a8d5f74c8ce413% %MINIFYHTML576366599b443d8fbfb4a8d5f74c8ce414%

In a special behind-the-scenes video, the hip-hop star turned actor LL reveals that Offset contacted him to make a special appearance on "NCIS: Los Angeles."

%MINIFYHTML576366599b443d8fbfb4a8d5f74c8ce415% %MINIFYHTML576366599b443d8fbfb4a8d5f74c8ce416%

"Offset and I have been talking from time to time," explains LL in the clip. "He approached me and said: & # 39; Me, I would like to get involved in that & # 39 ;.

"One thing led to another and they (the producers) made their process, went through theirs and here we are."

And LL credits the Migos member with the goal of challenging himself by avoiding typecasting, "When you are (a) rap artist, they think you will be a gangster or a thug … and he is completely removed from all that … He is completely breaking the guy , which I think is great. "

<br />

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, made sure to do his homework before filming the desert scenes, in order to demonstrate his talent for acting.

"I wanted to be able to show that I could do anything someone put in front of me," he says. "I was studying it because I wanted to make sure I could play all the role. I'm doing all my own stunts!"

In addition to making his acting debut, Offset, whose wife Cardi B made her acting debut in the hit 2019 movie "Hustlers", will also have his new song," Danger ", will receive its world premiere in the episode, which will air in the United States on Sunday March 1.