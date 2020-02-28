Officials: The motorist crashes into Mahtomedi home after a short chase – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Washington County officials say a motorist crashed into a house after a short night chase.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, a deputy tried to stop a driver around 1 a.m. on Friday, but the driver slowed down. A few blocks away, the driver crashed the vehicle into the house, located on Juniper Street in Mahtomedi.

Everyone inside the house is fine and the house is structurally safe.

The driver was taken to the hospital for review and then arrested.

