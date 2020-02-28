Home Entertainment Official trailer of the drops & # 39; Candyman & # 39;...

Official trailer of the drops & # 39; Candyman & # 39; from Jordan Peele

Bradley Lamb
Those who are old enough to remember the original Candyman have been overwhelmed by nostalgia this week after Jordan Peele presented the first preview of his next film, Candyman.

Peele has reinvented the 1992 horror film Candyman directed by Nia DaCosta, and the trailer challenges viewers to pronounce the words "Candyman,quot; in front of the mirror, inviting the serial killer to appear.

According to Deadline, the remake, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Us), Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street could speak), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) and Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), takes place at Cabrini in Chicago . -Green housing projects.

