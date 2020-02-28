Norwich 1-0 Leicester

An impressive goal from Jamal Lewis saw Norwich beat Leicester 1-0 in the Premier League on Friday night and increase his hopes for survival.

Both sides entered the game without winning in the league since mid-January and Leicester thought they took the lead when Kelechi Iheanacho (49) came home right after the break, but VAR ruled him out by handball.

But it was an equally wonderful blow from Lewis that won it when he swept the ball in the far corner for his first Premier League goal. He has placed Norwich within four safety points with only his second victory in the league since November and his fifth general this season.

For Leicester, now four Premier League games have gone without a victory, but they remain in third place, nine points behind Manchester United in fifth place.

