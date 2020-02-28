North West and True Thompson are New Pic's prettiest breakfast companions

Get ready for tenderness overload!

Khloe Kardashian He went to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet snapshot of his 1-year-old daughter, True thompson, go out with Kim Kardashian6 year old daughter northwest.

The photo showed the cousins ​​sitting at the table for breakfast. North wore a lazy pajamas while True put on a darling red nightgown. Both ladies also complemented their looks with elegant sunglasses.

"Excellent tomorrow!" Good American's head captioned the image of the dynamic duo. "Start each day with a grateful heart! Lead and encourage to give thanks and praise! Look at his little hands of prayer."

Certainly there are many little ones in the famous family these days. In addition to North, Kim has three more children: Holy west (4) Chicago West (2 and West psalm (9 months). Kylie Jenner is also the mother of Stormi WebsterY Kourtney Kardashian he is the proud father of Mason Disick (10) Penelope Disick (7) and Reick Disick (5) Additionally, Rob kardashian has a girl named Kardashian dream (3)