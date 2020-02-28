North Texas schools prepare for the future as the threat of the coronavirus continues to grow – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH OF TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the threat of the coronavirus grows, schools in North Texas are preparing.

At this time, several local school districts, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington and Birdville ISD, are closely monitoring the situation and listening to what parents have to say about it.

%MINIFYHTMLb09f5b60909f049d51d1b3f859c88d2513% %MINIFYHTMLb09f5b60909f049d51d1b3f859c88d2514%

"Apparently, it spreads so fast that there are many problems in the future if we are not prepared," said Blake McKinney. "It's like, what's going to happen and how quickly do people put things in their place to be able to protect children?"

%MINIFYHTMLb09f5b60909f049d51d1b3f859c88d2515% %MINIFYHTMLb09f5b60909f049d51d1b3f859c88d2516%

The spokesman for the Fort Worth Independent School District, Clint Bond, said "they have no idea where this will go or how big it will be."

The district is working on ways to continue classes if the district has to close schools one day. In 2009, H1N1 flu forced the district to close for four days; During that time, the teachers held "teleclasses,quot;.

"We called them sofa studies where some teachers met and organized some ad hoc classes just in an attempt to keep the children interested," Bond said.

Eleven years later, technological advances now allow the district to move beyond that. Lesson plans can be accessed from home from laptops.

"What we have not developed is a curriculum and we have to work to develop a curriculum to see what we are going to cover," Bond said.

But McKinney said he doesn't think it's a problem.

“Especially with a seventh grade student, they are very interested in technology and screens. I think it would be perfect as long as you make sure they do what they are supposed to do, "he said." That's the deal. Be responsible."