North Texas jury weighing whether convicted police murderer Brandon McCall would be sentenced to death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A jury of Collin County is deciding the fate of convicted capital murderer Brandon McCall.

McCall shot and killed Richardson police officer David Sherrard in February 2018.

The lawyers on both sides made interesting final arguments.

One side begging for mercy from a young man raised in cruel conditions.

The other calls McCall the worst of the worst.

The packed courtroom included Officer Sherrard's widow, Nicole, who saw Brandon McCall's capital murder trial reach a dramatic end with final arguments.

"When you go to war with the police, those are death penalty cases in Collin County," prosecutor Bill Wirskye told the jury. “The man is a police killer calculated in cold blood. He deserves the death penalty "

Defense attorneys asked the jury to think about McCall's education with an alcoholic father that led to homelessness and neglect.

"If you grew up in a car and had to shower with a hose behind a church, would you be the person you are today?" Asked defense attorney Bubba King, who asked for a life sentence. "It will always be behind bars. It will always be behind doors."

But prosecutors told Sherrard's family and the dozens of Richardson officers that they deserve justice after McCall ambushed the police when they entered the apartment where he had just killed his roommate.

"They may have wanted to kill him that night, but they didn't, because they believe in the system," Wirskye argued. "There is a darkness within him, a vacuum, there is no empathy, there is a vacuum and that will always make him dangerous."

The judge has told the jury that if they do not reach a decision on Thursday night, they will be kidnapped.

