Normani talks about the latest racist messages from Camila Cabello

Normani is talking about Camila CabelloThe last racist messages.
The 23-year-old singer reacted to the resurgent Tumblr publications, which included memes and offensive comments, in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
"I want to be very clear about what I am going to say about this awkward topic and I thought it would be better to write my thoughts to avoid being misunderstood, as I have done in the past," Normani wrote in an email to the magazine. "It was hard for me to talk about this because I didn't want it to be part of my narrative, but I'm a black woman, part of a whole generation that has a similar history."
Then he wrote: "I face pointless attacks on a daily basis, just like the rest of my community."
"This represents a day in life for us," he continued. "I have tolerated discrimination long before I could understand exactly what was happening. Direct and subliminal hatred has been directed towards me for many years solely by the color of my skin. I would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario does not not it hurt. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a brotherhood, because I knew that if the tables were changed, I would defend each of them in a single beat. It took days for her to recognize what I was trying online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether it was her intention or not, this made me feel like I was the second in the relationship I had with her fans. "
Camila apologized for the posts, which were reportedly shared in 2012, after they appeared in December.
"When I was younger, I used language that I was deeply ashamed of and I will regret it forever," he wrote on social media. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I realized the story, the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I felt deeply ashamed of using it. I apologized and apologized now. I will never hurt myself intentionally. Anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart As much as I would like, I cannot go back in time and change the things I said in the past But once you know better, you do better and that is all. do."
The artist from "Havana,quot; then stated that "she grew up and learned and that I am aware and aware of the history and pain that it entails in a way that it was not before."
"Those mistakes do not represent the person I am or the person I have been," he added. "I just stand up and have always defended love and inclusion … My heart has never, not even then, had a hint of hatred for division. The truth is that I was shamefully ignorant and unconscious. I use my platform to talk about injustice and inequality and I will continue to do that. I cannot say enough that I feel and I am deeply ashamed, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart. "
In his email, Normani wrote that he "didn't mean that this situation leaves me hopeless because I think everyone deserves the opportunity for personal growth."
"I really hope that an important lesson has been learned in this," he continued. "I hope there is a genuine understanding of why this was absolutely unacceptable. I have said what is in my heart and I pray that it is transparent enough to not have to talk about it again. For my brown men and women, no "We are like no other. Our power resides in our culture. We are descendants of an endless line of strong and resilient kings and queens. We have been and will continue to gain in everything we do simply for being who we are. We deserve to be celebrated, I deserve to be celebrated." and I'm just starting. "
Campbell Addy for Rolling Stone
During the interview, the "Motivation,quot; star, which was in Fifth Harmony With Camila, he also remembered being targeted by racist trolls. According to Rolling StoneNormani was intimidated and received death threats after Harmonizers believed that she had cast shadow on Camila by calling her "peculiar."
"It is still marked by that," his father told the publication.
While Camila defended herself on Twitter, her bandmates didn't know how to handle the situation. As Normani put it, they were "they without knowing how to be there for me as I needed it because it was not their own experience, and because when they look at me they don't see me."
To read the full Normani interview, go to Rolling Stone. The March issue of the magazine reaches the kiosks on March 3.
%MINIFYHTML0e5a4174bc3291fc17aaac7bc38d85e213%