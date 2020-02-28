Normani talks about the latest racist messages from Camila Cabello

Normani is talking about Camila CabelloThe last racist messages.

The 23-year-old singer reacted to the resurgent Tumblr publications, which included memes and offensive comments, in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

%MINIFYHTML0e5a4174bc3291fc17aaac7bc38d85e211% %MINIFYHTML0e5a4174bc3291fc17aaac7bc38d85e212%

"I want to be very clear about what I am going to say about this awkward topic and I thought it would be better to write my thoughts to avoid being misunderstood, as I have done in the past," Normani wrote in an email to the magazine. "It was hard for me to talk about this because I didn't want it to be part of my narrative, but I'm a black woman, part of a whole generation that has a similar history."

Then he wrote: "I face pointless attacks on a daily basis, just like the rest of my community."

"This represents a day in life for us," he continued. "I have tolerated discrimination long before I could understand exactly what was happening. Direct and subliminal hatred has been directed towards me for many years solely by the color of my skin. I would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario does not not it hurt. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a brotherhood, because I knew that if the tables were changed, I would defend each of them in a single beat. It took days for her to recognize what I was trying online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether it was her intention or not, this made me feel like I was the second in the relationship I had with her fans. "