Normani is not satisfied with the way Camila Cabello handled the old "racist,quot; comments

Normani recently dropped a statement in which he revealed that he was not happy with the way his former bandmate Camila Cabello handled jokes and revived racist comments.

Page Six states that in December 2019, the old Tumblr publications of the 22-year-old singer presented her using Asian racial insults and the word n, so the singer later apologized.

Normani, his former Fifth Harmony bandmate, was not satisfied with Camila's apology. During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Normani stated that the entire test was very "devastating,quot; for her because her relationship with the band was supposed to be a "refuge,quot; and a "brotherhood."

He added that if they had changed the tables, he would have gone to bat for any member of the group, however, he felt that Cabello had not done the same for her.

The 23-year-old "Motivation,quot; singer said she was dealing with racist comments on social media for years, and when Cabello did not address Tumblr's publications immediately, especially Normani's reaction, she felt that their relationship was second. online, along with Camila fans.

On his Twitter account, Cabello, who was 15 years old at the time of his posts, apologized for the tweets and said he used "language,quot; he was very ashamed of and would continue to regret.

Over the years, Camila explained, she learned the history of words and now regrets using them, due to the legacy and hurtful connotations.

Last year, Ashley Mitchell reported that Normani really fought immensely to be a member of Fifth Harmony. The singer, who initially spoke with Billboard, said that much of the online abuse was due to her status as a black woman, and her bandmates could not understand her problems, even though they did everything possible.

Ad

Normani gave them credit for at least trying, but he finally believes they didn't have the tools to really help her because they couldn't understand her experience. Four years ago, in 2016, her relationship with Cabello changed when fans thought she insulted her during a live preview of Facebook.



Post views:

0 0