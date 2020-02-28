Normani felt like & # 39; The Other One in the Room & # 39; as the only black member of Fifth Harmony

Rolling Stone / Campbell Addy Magazine

The singer of & # 39; Waves & # 39; remember feeling & # 39; devastated & # 39; and & # 39; marginalized & # 39; like & # 39; the dancer & # 39; when she was snubbed from a song while she was still in the Fifth Harmony girl group.

Normani Kordei I felt I was marginalized as "the dancer" as the only black member of Girlband Fifth Harmony.

The creator of successes "Motivation" rose to fame as a fifth of "Factor X "American group in 2012, and although since then launched a successful solo career, he told Rolling Stone magazine that he always felt like" the other in the room "because of the color of his skin.

Remembering the moment when she was the only member whose voices were left out of a song, Normani admitted that she began questioning her place in the group, explaining: "I was devastated … So many things begin to go through your mind, like & # 39; Maybe it's my fault? What could I have done differently? Am I not working hard enough? Am I not so talented? What's wrong with my voice? & # 39; "

Things got worse for the star, after fans questioned his bandmate Camila Cabello "peculiar", mocking images of her lynching and sending death threats, which her father claimed to have left her "marked."

However, after the group stopped in 2016 after the release of their third album, Normani achieved massive success, recording duets with Sam smith Y Khalidand accumulate a legion of famous fans that include Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce KnowlesY Rihanna.

"I have no words because it is all women who invented what I am," he said. "They respect what I do. Like, they really respect what I do and want me to win. The little girl would never have been able to understand that."