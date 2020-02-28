Normani calls Camila Cabello for taking years to take responsibility for her racist publications

The former Fifth Harmony member finally responded to the offensive comments of her former bandmate: "If the tables were changed, I would defend each of them in a single beat."
Up News Info –
Normani Kordei I wasn't really impressed with Camila CabelloI apologize for your racist posts on social networks. For Normani, Camila's offensive comments hit her hard because, as a black person, she faced "pointless attacks on a daily basis, just like the rest of [her] community."
The racist insults of Camila represented "a day in life for us," Normani said. "I have tolerated discrimination long before I could understand exactly what was happening. Direct and subliminal hatred has been directed towards me for many years solely because of the color of my skin."
For Normani, it also hurt a lot more because they used to be bandmates. "It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn't hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a brotherhood," he explained, before adding that "if the tables were converted, he would defend to each of them in a single beat. "
He finally addressed Camila's apology, "It took days to recognize what I was trying online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether it was her intention or not, this made me feel that I was the second in the relationship he had with his fans. "
Then he concluded: "I don't want to say that this situation leaves me hopeless because I think everyone deserves the opportunity for personal growth. I really hope that an important lesson has been learned in this."
When his old racist comments reappeared in 2019, Camila attributed him to being young and ignorant. "Once I realized the story, the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I felt deeply ashamed to have used it," he said. "As much as I wanted to, I can't go back in time and change the things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better, and that's all I can do."