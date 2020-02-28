Normani calls Camila Cabello for taking years to take responsibility for her racist publications

%MINIFYHTMLd2d8c9ff337e9dfef9e2961d7c57b18b11% %MINIFYHTMLd2d8c9ff337e9dfef9e2961d7c57b18b12%

WENN / Brian To

The former Fifth Harmony member finally responded to the offensive comments of her former bandmate: "If the tables were changed, I would defend each of them in a single beat."

Up News Info –

Normani Kordei I wasn't really impressed with Camila CabelloI apologize for your racist posts on social networks. For Normani, Camila's offensive comments hit her hard because, as a black person, she faced "pointless attacks on a daily basis, just like the rest of [her] community."

The racist insults of Camila represented "a day in life for us," Normani said. "I have tolerated discrimination long before I could understand exactly what was happening. Direct and subliminal hatred has been directed towards me for many years solely because of the color of my skin."

%MINIFYHTMLd2d8c9ff337e9dfef9e2961d7c57b18b13% %MINIFYHTMLd2d8c9ff337e9dfef9e2961d7c57b18b14%

For Normani, it also hurt a lot more because they used to be bandmates. "It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn't hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a brotherhood," he explained, before adding that "if the tables were converted, he would defend to each of them in a single beat. "

%MINIFYHTMLd2d8c9ff337e9dfef9e2961d7c57b18b15% %MINIFYHTMLd2d8c9ff337e9dfef9e2961d7c57b18b16%

He finally addressed Camila's apology, "It took days to recognize what I was trying online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether it was her intention or not, this made me feel that I was the second in the relationship he had with his fans. "

Then he concluded: "I don't want to say that this situation leaves me hopeless because I think everyone deserves the opportunity for personal growth. I really hope that an important lesson has been learned in this."

When his old racist comments reappeared in 2019, Camila attributed him to being young and ignorant. "Once I realized the story, the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I felt deeply ashamed to have used it," he said. "As much as I wanted to, I can't go back in time and change the things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better, and that's all I can do."