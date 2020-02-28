No special session of the Parliament of Malaysia on March 2: President | Malaysia News

The Malaysian Parliament will not hold a special session on Monday to decide the next prime minister, said his speaker, a day after interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said the legislative body would do so.

The speaker, Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, said he received a letter for a special session of Mahathir, but the letter did not adhere to parliamentary procedure.

"I also believe that the need for a special meeting of parliament will be made after receiving an official decree from the king on the prime minister's selection process," he said in a statement.

"As such, I have decided that there will be no special meeting of the House of Representatives on Monday."

Mahathir's announcement angered a three-party opposition coalition led by Anwar Ibrahim, who said it was inappropriate for him to anticipate a decision by the king, whose powers would be challenged by a vote in Parliament.

Political chaos after Mahathir of Malaysia resigns

It is the last turn in an ongoing political struggle that has captivated the country of 32 million people since last Sunday.

A failed attempt by Mahathir's supporters to form a new government without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim, and Mahathir's surprising resignation on Monday broke the ruling alliance less than two years after he defeated the Barisan Nasional coalition contaminated by the corruption that had led the country for 61 years.

Both Mahathir and Anwar compete for the post of prime minister, renewing a political dispute that goes back more than 20 years.

Anwar was a deputy of Mahathir in the 1990s during the first period of Mahathir as prime minister, but was fired after a power struggle and then imprisoned on charges of sodomy and corruption that, according to him, were falsified. Anwar led a reform movement that helped build an incipient opposition, but was jailed for a second time for sodomy in 2014 to a degree that, he said, was aimed at killing his political career.

Mahathir, who retired in 2003 after 22 years in power, returned in 2016, fueled by anger over a significant corruption scandal involving a state investment fund.

Mahathir and Anwar reconciled and forged an alliance that won the 2018 elections that marked the first change of government since independence in 1957.

Before the elections, the two leaders agreed to share the mandate as prime minister, with Mahathir taking office for the first two years.

But their relationship remained uncomfortable as Mahathir refused to establish a time frame to deliver power to Anwar.

Mahathir, the oldest leader in the world with 94 years, said Wednesday that he wanted to form a nonpartisan government if he was elected as prime minister for the third time. He said he had resigned to show that he was not crazy about power, and that he did not want to work with the old corrupt government that overthrew in the 2018 polls.

But his unity government plan was rejected by the Anwar camp and other opposition parties, which said it would only create a "Mahathir government,quot; that was not accountable to the people and was unsustainable.

Anwar said lawmakers from the three remaining parties in his alliance had nominated him to be prime minister when he met with the king after Mahathir rejected his offer to restore his former government. Anwar camp controls 41 percent of parliamentary seats, 20 seats below a simple majority.