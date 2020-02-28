No one will be charged with the death of Daniel Hollis, an Emerson university student

No one will be charged with the death of Daniel Hollis, the sophomore at Emerson College who died after an apparent altercation last fall, an Essex County Grand Jury has decided.

"As we have said since the assault on September 28, 2019 that he finally claimed Mr. Hollis's life, my office will continue to provide all the resources and support that his loved ones may need while they process and mourn Daniel's death," he said. Suffolk Rachael Rollins County District Attorney said in a statement issued Friday night. "The Grand Jury has spoken and we respect their findings, however difficult they are to hear."

Hollis, 19, sustained brain damage After falling during the altercation, it happened near the Allston-Brighton line, and did not regain consciousness. He died on October 2. Hollis, a Hopedale native, played on the Emerson men's lacrosse team.

On October 8, the Marine Corps confirmed that a Marine was being investigated as part of the investigation of Hollis's death, and acknowledged in a subsequent statement that he could face "very serious,quot; charges.

"The investigation that preceded the Grand Jury vote was incredibly thorough and thoroughly detailed," Rollins said in the statement. "I am proud of the work done by assistant district attorney Sarah McEvoy, who led the proceedings of the Grand Jury, and victim and witness defender Tina Nguyen, who supported the Hollis family during this extremely challenging process. I am grateful to the Boston police detectives who worked so diligently on this case. "