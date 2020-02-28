Nicki Minaj promises $ 25,000 donation for St. Jude's house for girls in Trinidad

%MINIFYHTML3bc0a7119df3f36ce7c4de9ad92b081311% %MINIFYHTML3bc0a7119df3f36ce7c4de9ad92b081312%

The rapper of & # 39; Yikes & # 39; She makes humanitarian efforts during her visit to her home country with her husband Kenneth Petty, who was recently caught in a misunderstanding involving the Trinidadian artist Iwer George.

Nicki Minaj He is showing his humanitarian side. During a visit to the St. Jude Home for Girls on Thursday, February 27, the successful "Anaconda" declared her promise to donate $ 25,000 to the school in her native Trinidad and Tobago.

"I want to thank you for your work with the girls," said the 37-year-old rapper during his surprise visit. "I want to thank you for giving them hope and inspiration and they even gave me hope and inspiration for being here today. And I want to donate $ 25,000 to help the girls."

In his speech, the MC of "Barbie Dreams" hinted at the possibility that she built a recreational center. "I came to look for ideas and you gave me many great ideas to create a building here in Trinidad where young people can go and have fun recreationally," he admitted.

When speaking with the young people, the rapper of Young Money spoke about his dark past. "I have experienced being in a home with domestic violence," he shared. "I have experienced, you know, being at a very difficult crossroads in my life as a teenager. And sometimes as a teenager when things happen, you feel there is nothing beyond."

Assuring them that "there are always better days ahead," the Grammy nominee added, "I want you to be encouraged. I want you to know that God did not promise us a trouble-free life … but it has to be something within you, even Right now today, who decides that you are going to win no matter what happens, no matter what happens, no matter what has already been said about you, it doesn't matter if you don't have your parents, it doesn't matter if you don't have family. decide today, right now, that you will be one of the winners in this room. "

During his visit, Minaj organized a mini concert for the girls and encouraged three girls to perform in front of their classmates. After the performance, he praised the girls for supporting each other. "It is very important that, as young women, we do not point to the figure," he emphasized.

Nicky Minaj shared how he enjoyed his visit to St. Jude & # 39; s Home for Girls.

"We all make mistakes, nobody is perfect. When you can recognize that you made a mistake and know that it was wrong, you learn from it and keep it moving. We are not living in the past. Anyone talking about your past is just jealous of your future." .