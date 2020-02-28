Nicki Minaj donates $ 25k to St. Jude's house for girls in Trinidad

Nicki Minaj was at the Trinidad carnival with her husband, Kenneth Petty, these last days. He made sure to flaunt his incredible curvy body with a magnificent suit.

Nicki shared a lot of photos and videos on his social media account that surprised fans.

Now, the Shadow Room revealed that Nicki donated a significant amount of money, and his Barbz army is really proud of his initiative.

Here are more details of TSR below.

TSR writes that the rapper is visiting her home island of Trinidad and Tobago.

"He recently participated in some of the carnival festivities, but other than that, he is also returning in an important way," writes TSR.

It was also revealed that on Thursday he paid a visit to St. Jude’s Home for Girls. Nicki gave the ladies some advice and encouragement, and also revealed the fact that he is donating $ 25,000.

She said the following, according to TSR: "I came to get ideas and you gave me many great ideas to create a building here in Trinidad where young people can go and have fun recreationally."

Unfortunately, many enemies hated Nicki for not giving more.

For example, someone said: "She boasts of her Chanel bags, but can't give 400 thousand,quot;? "But many of his diehard fans jumped in Nicki's defense.

Someone said: ‘Nicki has a big heart. I will never understand the hate he receives, but I hate what's great. He speaks very well and always guides his fans in the right direction. She loves her fans unconditionally. I will always love this woman. Ken also makes her happy, so we'll see it too‼ ️ ’

A follower published this: "She donated more than many of you are doing in a year that you hate."

Another commenter posted this: "I'm sorry, but if you do something negative about this generous action you did, you are really sick."

Nicki fans are always here when it comes to showing their support for Queen.



