Nicki Minaj apologizes after Kenneth Petty is seen pushing a singer at the Trinidad Carnival – Watch the video

Nicki Minaj decided to speak after her husband, Kenneth Petty received many criticisms after an incident at the Trinidad Carnival. They have seen him pushing a singer at the carnival who seemed to get too close to Nicki.

Earlier, Nicki showed his carnival costume at the Trinidad festival, and his fans made sure to praise his curved body as if there wasn't a tomorrow.

Anyway, in the video that you will see next, Kenneth is seen pushing the Trinidadian singer Iwer George at the Trinidad carnival.

Someone commented: "I don't think he is used to this kind of music plus heat and is overprotective with his wife."

A follower said: "So why did the guy have to push Iwer like this if he doesn't like to get off the truck?"

A follower says the gesture was really disrespectful: "Iwer was acting at the time … that was disrespectful … I wonder if he would have treated King Jay-z or Kanye West so … He would never dare to be sure . & # 39;

Nicki responded to the violent reaction and said Kenneth doesn't "understand anything,quot; about his culture.

She also made sure to apologize on her behalf.

'Oh my God. Allyuh like sh * t eh? I go because everything really smells bad, you know? "Nicki wrote. 'He doesn't understand anything about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He is always in safety mode. All love. I love my country until death. I love my people until death. Period. & # 39 ;

Nicki added: "I should have told him it's a very comfortable family environment." He has never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn, honey. "

In other news, The Shade Room revealed that Nicki donated a significant amount of money, and his Barbz army was really proud of his initiative.

As expected, the enemies beat her and told her she could have donated more.



