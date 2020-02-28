Nick Jonas almost left the music to continue his career as a baseball player

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The Jonas Brothers member reveals that he toured universities in his early musical career and considered leaving the entertainment industry to be a professional athlete.

Nick Jonas he toured universities in his early days with the Jonas brothers while considering leaving the spotlight for a baseball career.

The 27-year-old singer is a renowned sports fan, and has previously played in charity games in an attempt to raise funds for good causes.

Speaking during an appearance on "Late night with Seth Meyers", the success creator" Sucker "revealed that he was once serious about pursuing a career in the field, and considered enrolling at Northwestern University.

"I returned in 2008 or 2009. We were on tour. We stopped in Chicago. I had dreams of going to college to study as a writer, journalist or something. I went with my father to visit the campus and it all resulted in a scene of Hard day night"Nick shared.

"But the real dream was to try to walk to the baseball team to play," he added.

However, the star became attached to music, and with the brothers, Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas He went on to enjoy massive success, with three albums ensuring first place on the Billboard 200 list.

Nick currently appears as a coach in "The voice United States, "and the group heads to Las Vegas for nine shows at the Park Theater in Park MGM from April 1 to 18, as part of the Jonas Brothers in Vegas show.

A new album is expected to follow, with the star "What a Man Gotta Do" promising an ad "in the next two weeks."