NHL power rating: Golden Knights, Rangers, Oilers change after the exchange deadline

The deadline for the exchange of the NHL arrived and left and now is the time to get to the heart of the matter: the momentum of the playoffs always in fashion.

But did your team do enough on the deadline to make that dream come true? Or, if your favorite squad is at the other end of the spectrum, enough to feed hopes for next season?

This week's power rankings focus on the key movements that general managers made when it was time for the crisis (as of February 1) and how it could affect the local stretch.

Bruce Cassidy



NHL power rating

1. Boston Bruins, 92 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 2

This team is ready for another deep postseason race.

Additions Nick Ritchie (F) Ondrej Kase (F)

2. Tampa Bay Lightning, 85 points (18 games remaining)

Last ranking: 1

The Lightning added some depth to the front with a guy who likes to score outstanding reel goals and another who scored the biggest goal in the Sharks playoffs in 2019.

Additions Barclay Goodrow (F) Blake Coleman (F)

(Again, I'm sorry to Jon Cooper. This team is good.)

COMMERCIAL DEGREE: Blake Coleman

3. St. Louis Blues, 86 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 4

With Jay Bouwmeester out for the rest of the season and the playoffs, general manager Doug Armstrong added a veteran to help strengthen the blue line as the team continues to advance.

Additions Scandella Frame (D)

NHL TRADE FOLLOWER: List of offers completed before the deadline

4. Pittsburgh Penguins, 80 points (20 games remaining)

Last ranking: 3

It's now or never for the Penguins, and let's be honest, who doesn't want to see Patrick Marleau raise the Cup?

Additions Jason Zucker (F) Phil Varone (F) Riley Barber (F) Patrick Marleau (F) Evan Rodrigues (F) Conor Sheary (F)

COMMERCIAL DEGREE: Jason Zucker

5. Vegas Golden Knights, 78 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 11

Kelly McCrimmon has just given Vegas one of the best 1-2 goalie combinations in the recent memory of the NHL.

Additions Robin Lehner (G) Nick Cousins ​​(F) Alec Martinez (D)

6. Washington Capitals, 84 points (18 games remaining)

Last ranking: 5

The Caps offensive needs a boost and there is hope that Kovalchuk will help … although Washington was excluded Thursday night by the Jets.

Additions Brenden Dillon (D) Ilya Kovalchuk (F) Daniel Sprong (F)

COMMERCIAL DEGREE: Ilya Kovalchuk | Brenden Dillon

7. Vancouver Canucks, 74 points (19 games remaining)

Last ranking: 9

Louis Domingue? On the deadline? Then news came that the Vezina Trophy candidate Jacob Markstrom would be out for a while. Not great for a team looking to see the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Additions Louis Domingue (G) Tyler Toffoli (F)

MORE: Toffoli Commercial Grade | Markstrom injury | Boeser injury

8. Edmonton Oilers, 74 points (18 games remaining)

Last ranking: 7

To win to win chicken for dinner.

Additions Tyler Ennis (F) Andreas Athanasiou (F) Mike Green (D)

COMMERCIAL DEADLINE: Athanasiou grade | Sharp chooses greasers for the Cup

9. Dallas Stars, 80 points (18 games remaining)

Last ranking: 6

There are no important movements? Eh, it may not be necessary. The stars are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games.

10. Colorado Avalanche, 81 points (20 games remaining)

Last ranking: 8

Philipp Grubauer is out. Mikko Rantanen will miss "weeks." Nazem Kadri is also injured. They had to do more on the deadline.

Additions Michael Hutchinson (G) Vladislav Namestnikov (F)

MORE: Best and worst deals on the day of the deadline

11. Philadelphia Flyers, 79 points (19 games left)

Last ranking: 12

The Flyers are in third place at the Metropolitan and expectations are high that they will play beyond April 4.

Additions Nate Thompson (F) Derek Grant (F) Nathan Noel (F)

12. New York Islanders, 78 points (19 games left)

Last ranking: 10

Good additions to a team that needed help in the middle and on the blue line. I just wish Lou Lamoriello went for a more dynamic punctuation.

Additions Jean-Gabriel Pageau (F) Andy Greene (D)

COMMERCIAL DEGREE: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

13. New York Rangers, 74 points (19 games remaining)

Last ranking: 21

The biggest move the Rangers made on the day of the deadline did not involve an exchange.

Additions Julien Gauthier (F)

DEADLINE WINNERS, LOSERS: NHL between losers on the day of the deadline

14. Calgary Flames, 73 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 17

GM Brad Treliving needed to do more. All the pressure is now in this advanced group to achieve it.

Additions Derek Forbort (D) Erik Gustafsson (D)

COMMERCIAL DEADLINE: & # 39; Johnny Hockey & # 39; scares everyone

15. Carolina Hurricanes, 74 points (20 games remaining)

Last ranking: 16

The hockey world saw the Hurricane netminders fall last Saturday and, instead of getting a goalie, Don Waddell reinforced the defense and made a great move to acquire Trochek.

Additions Brady Skjei (D) Sami Vatanen (D) Vincent Trocheck (F)

DAVID AYRES: Who is the EBUG? The | Twitter reax | Embracing fame

16. Toronto Maple Leafs, 76 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 14

Speaking of EBUG …

GM Kyle Dubas should get credit for adding substitute goalkeeper Jack Campbell, the brave and two-time Cup champion Kyle Clifford and NOT exchange Tyson Barrie. But they are the Leafs, so you always expect to do more.

Additions Jack Campbell (G) Denis Malgin (F) Max Veronneau (F) Kyle Clifford (F) Rosen Street (D)

MORE: Campbell, Clifford Commercial Grade | Muzzin breaks his hand

17. Florida Panthers, 72 points (18 games remaining)

Last ranking: 15

If someone wants to explain why the Panthers, in the middle of a playoff race, switched to one of their best players, my DMs are open.

Additions Erik Haula (F) Lucas Wallmark (F) March Mason (F)

18. Nashville Predators, 72 points (19 games remaining)

Last ranking: 18

No major movements and in the playoff race. Don't question David Poile again.

19. Winnipeg Jets, 72 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 20

The jets that added Cody Eakin and Dylan DeMelo were good deep moves, but the best thing Kevin Cheveldayoff did was to improve head coach Paul Maurice again.

Additions Cody Eakin (F) Dylan DeMelo (D)

PAUL MAURICE: 5 reasons correct movement | Colorful quotes continue

20. Arizona Coyotes, 70 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 19

Another team that stood firm. I'm not sure that a postseason appearance comes to the desert this year.

NHL Mock Draft 2020: Red Wings climbs to the top, gets Alexis Lafreniere

21. Columbus Blue Jackets, 76 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 13

Last year, Jarmo Kekalainen went shopping. This year, he made a small exchange. However, all credit for this year goes to John Tortorella. Upon entering Friday's games, Columbus is a wild card, but all injuries and the sold out list can finally catch up with them.

Additions Devin Shore (F)

22. Buffalo Sabers, 66 points (19 games remaining)

Last ranking: 24

Wayne Simmonds? I still don't understand.

Additions Dominik Kahun (F) Wayne Simmonds (F)

23. Minnesota Wild, 69 points (19 games remaining)

Last ranking: 23

Bill Guerin needed to take out Zucker but failed to close a deal to send Zach Parise to the islanders.

Additions Alex Galchenyuk (F)

24. Chicago Blackhawks, 64 points (18 games remaining)

Last ranking: 22

Swapping Robin Lehner was a bit weird, right? But, Malcolm Subban is younger and has an RFA, so the team has more control than Lehner moving away as UFA on July 1.

Additions Malcolm Subban (G) TJ Brennan (D)

25. New Jersey Devils, 61 points (19 games remaining)

Last ranking: 27

Additions for interim GM Tom Fitzgerald: can we lose the interim tag, please? – are prospects (ie Nolan Foote), selections (first conditional round) and $ 30 million discount on the salary limit.

KOURNIANOS: analysis of the best players, prospects and selections that moved

26. Montreal Canadiens, 67 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 25

Marc Bergevin also added selections, but if he knows what to do with them is another story.

27. Ottawa Senators, 56 points (17 games remaining)

Last ranking: 30

It's raining draft picks in Ottawa! 14! Double selection in the first round! Very well Pierre, let's see what you can do.

Additions Matthew Peca (F)

BEST HISTORY 2020: Bobby Ryan's triplet | Twitter reax

28. Los Angeles Kings, 52 points (18 games remaining)

Last ranking: 26

Rob Blake made all the right moves for a reconstruction team sending Clifford, Campbell, Toffoli, Alec Martinez and Derek Forbort.

Additions Tim Schaller (F) Tyler Madden (F) Trevor Moore (F)

29. Anaheim Ducks, 58 points (19 games left)

Last ranking: 29

The season is over, but there are some good depth collections here by Bob Murray.

Additions David Backes (F) Axel Andersson (D) Danton Heinen (F) Christian Djoos (D) Sonny Milano (F)

30. San Jose Sharks, 58 points (18 games remaining)

Last ranking: 28

Doug Wilson did not change Joe Thornton for a contender.

DOUG WILSON DIDN'T CHANGE JOE THORNTON TO A CONTAINER.

Terrible.

Additions Brandon Davidson (D) Anthony Greco (F)

RICHARDSON: Thornton, Barrie among notable players did not move

31. Detroit Red Wings, 34 points (16 games remaining)

Last ranking: 31

Officially removed. That is all.