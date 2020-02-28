NHL Mock Draft 2020: Red Wings climbs to the top, gets Alexis Lafreniere; Senators select consecutive forwarding

%MINIFYHTMLdc36c0d27b0bea904ee91da1820ca1c611% %MINIFYHTMLdc36c0d27b0bea904ee91da1820ca1c612%

When it comes to the NHL draft, parity in the classification can really cloud the waters for those who try to classify not only the suitors of the suitors, but the suitors of the mats. Even here at the end of February, and with the exchange deadline as a fading memory, there is still a clear possibility that a team that currently has a record of last 10 not only reaches the playoffs, but also ends up as A non-wild card team.

%MINIFYHTMLdc36c0d27b0bea904ee91da1820ca1c613% %MINIFYHTMLdc36c0d27b0bea904ee91da1820ca1c614%

However, the 2020 draft should not disappoint either the intrigue department or the suspense department, regardless of what teams are making the draft.

%MINIFYHTMLdc36c0d27b0bea904ee91da1820ca1c615% %MINIFYHTMLdc36c0d27b0bea904ee91da1820ca1c616%

According to the rankings as of February 27, the teams most likely to obtain a selection of the first three are Detroit, Los Angeles and Ottawa, in that order. However, what we can say with certainty is that nine years have passed since the lottery draw rewarded the first three picks of the draft to the three worst teams in the league. Last year, the Chicago Blackhawks won the lottery draw for the third overall selection despite being only six points from the last wild card spot of the Western Conference. In 2017, it was Philadelphia that went from being a bubble team to securing the number 2 pick. That's why we used the Tankathon draft lottery simulator for the order of the first four selections, while the current NHL ranking determined the rest.

MORE: Analysis of the best players, prospects and selections that moved on the NHL trading deadline

It is clearly clear that the grand prize for the team that chooses the first team in June is the left wing Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic of QMJHL, the same team that produced the former No. 1 selections Vincent Lecavalier (1998) and Sidney Crosby ( 2005). Naturally, how dominant a Lafreniere player will become depends on a variety of factors. But if your game in the league and the destruction of the best teenagers in the world in the last youth world championship are a clue, there should be no doubt about the impact of Lafreniere and in a relatively short period of time.

The overall depth of the 2020 draft can be classified as average, however, the top level of prospects after Lafreniere is mostly composed of offensive extremes and game centers, all with high-end potential. Although you can never say with certainty how the first round of the draft will develop, there is a good chance that this June will reveal the largest collection of strikers taken in the first round since 2014, when only five of the 30 teams were defenders.

Now, in the selections:

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2c/c9/alexis-lafreniere-quinton-byfield-022720-getty-ftrjpeg_jtruyi1hd3q91ik8z7xwmh61r.jpg?t=-1982713888,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80,amp;quality=80,amp;quality=80



NHL Mock Draft 2020, version 2.0

1. Detroit Red Wings: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

The "Dead Things,quot; are back, but it won't last long if Detroit gets the crown jewel of the 2020 draft. Lafreniere is the most complete player available, not only because of his elite hockey sense and scoring touch, but also for his enthusiasm, intense level of competence and physical. With the QMJHL score title almost finished, the 6-1 and 196 pound eaves are on their way to becoming the most decorated prospect of the largest Canadian since Crosby in 2005.

2. Los Angeles Kings: Tim Stutzle, C / LW, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

This explosive and dynamic forward is already preparing to become the most prolific draft scorer in the German league, but that's not even half. Stutzle has the ability to put on a show every time he hits the ice, and what better place to do it than in Los Angeles. Going to Quinton Byfield will be a difficult decision for the Kings, but in the end, it is Stutzle's lethality and versatility as a goal scorer with a deadly shot that should seal the deal.

3. Anaheim ducks: Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

The Ducks already have one of the best prospects of the center in the game creator Trevor Zegras, but the Byfield 6-4 can be equally as cunning and precise with their passes. When you consider his size and high IQ, incredible balance and elite disc protection, Byfield has the potential to become the best player in this draft. He wins more than half of his clashes, is an excellent penalty killer and his deceptive speed continues to confuse OHL defenders with more fleet feet.

MORE: Lafreniere, Byfield among the highlights in the game CHL / NHL Top Prospects

4. Ottawa Senators: Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL)

The first of Ottawa's 14 selections in the 2020 draft has the disk skills and dynamism to become the most memorable. Although scoring in the OHL is at its highest point in 25 years, the Rossi of Austrian origin cannot be blamed for taking advantage of it. Not only does he lead the top three Canadian junior leagues with 105 points, but Rossi's best 2.10 points per game would join him with Connor McDavid, Taylor Hall, John Tavares, Patrick Kane and Jason Spezza as the only first-year draft of the OHL. eligible to finish first in that category in the last 20 years.

5. Ottawa Senators via San José: Cole Perfetti, LW, Saginaw (OHL)

Speaking of OHL's dominance, this double threat has terrified both OHL and international competition with their propensity to score elite goals or their precise settings near the target. Like Lafreniere and Rossi, Perfetti has already eclipsed the 100-point mark and is among the best scorers in youth hockey. The Sens under reconstruction have many options and perspectives, but the combination of Rossi and Perfetti could one day give the organization one of the most lethal one-two punches in the league.

SENATORS: Analyzing the movements of the Ottawa trade deadline, recruitment

6. New Jersey Devils: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djugardens (SHL)

The Devils are very well organized in the center of the ice for the near future with the recent first-place selections Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, but the organization still lacks a first finalist. Enter Holtz, who has been among the top nine regular Djugardens in the tough SHL and is scoring at one of the highest league rates for draft eligibles under 18. This kid has one of the best shooting launch combinations of any possible recent project, let alone the entire 2020 class. He is a strong skater and a threat of constant breakdown, but Holtz is also a low maintenance scorer who can tag his shots from almost anywhere.

7. Chicago Blackhawks: Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (SHL)

The rebuilding in Chicago is taking longer than expected, and you have to wonder how much longer the Hawks can benefit from veterans Kane and Jonathan Toews. The most recent series of first-round selections from Chicago is endowed with the disc skills department, but none of them, including the Kirby Dach center, play with the kind of ferocity and intensity that change the momentum like Raymond. He may not be illuminating the score sheet in the SHL, but playing in a fourth line for a contestant like Frolunda is the critical detail that helps explain it. Raymond is an excellent game creator with top speed, but he also recoils and pressures opponents relentlessly while off the record.

8. Buffalo Sabers: Jamie Drysdale, RHD, Erie (OHL)

Speaking of long reconstructions, this season in Buffalo has been anything but pleasant for the impatient Sabers fans. Despite the years of Jack Eichel and Rasmus Dahlin's career, the franchise is dying for help in multiple positions, and an explosive and mature record pitcher like Drysdale would solidify the defense body in no time. Otters are a thin team that depends on it to do most of the heavy work in all situations, and although Drysdale is not physically imposing, he knows how to defend himself and makes fantastic readings that result in immediate counterattacks.

9. Montreal Canadiens: Jake Sanderson, LHD, United States U18 (NTDP)

Sanderson is the drop that fills the drink for the NTDP, which has been one of the best closing squads the program has put together; but the native of Montana and the future North Dakota Fighting Hawk is not just a punishing defender who excels in his own final. It also has an advanced hockey brain that complements its speed, vision and accuracy of shooting, which makes it easier for any coach to assign it as the access option in all situations. Think of the 6-1 and 186-pound Sanderson as a hybrid of Ryan McDonagh-Shea Weber who shouldn't be in college for a long time. His father Geoff is a former 40-goal scorer for the Hartford Whalers with more than 1,100 NHL games played.

10. Minnesota Wild: Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (SM-Liiga)

A two-way center of great body that can attack is an asset that any franchise would gladly accept, and Lundell has made it feel more than his presence as a player in the top six for a disputing HIFK team. It has a robust construction and a strong balance that helps it excel in the game of possession of records, but what stands out most about Lundell is his shot; Few centers with their two-way awareness and skills can tag their shots, as well as Lundell, and pair it with a versatile two-way end such as the first assailant of 2019, Matthew Boldy, could provide the Wild with a great closing line.

MORE: Mock draft 1.0

11. New Jersey Devils via Arizona: Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-NEVA (VHL)

Matching a superior production with superior talent is something that a 17-year-old goalkeeper will rarely achieve in a men's league, even for a prodigy like Askarov, who has had a highs and lows draft season. However, when he is at his best, no one can deny his ability to get into the head of opposing shooters and gobble up every second and third chance attempt in the most chaotic circumstances near his cage. The Devils need a franchise doorman to build, and owning three first-round picks makes making such a high netminder an easy decision for interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

12. Winnipeg Jets: Kaiden Guhle, LHD, Prince Albert (WHL)

A monster in its own final and aggressive with the disc while heading the other way, Guhle offers the rare combination of strength and speed in a great body defense. The Jets broke with tradition the latest draft not only by selecting an offensive-minded defender in Ville Heinola, but also covered one of the smallest records in Kevin Cheveldayoff's management as GM. Writing a potential No. 1 in Guhle will help restore normality to Winnipeg.

Winners of the trade deadline, losers: Oilers, Hurricanes and Johnny Gaudreau take advantage of the day

13. Florida Panthers: Rodion Amirov, RW, Tolpar (MHL)

The Panthers in the front have a lot of skills in both the NHL and the prospect, but Amirov has the potential to go directly to the top of a list that already includes Grigory Denisenko and Owen Tippett. Although Amirov is a scoring extreme like those two, he is much more selfless and defensive.

14. New York Rangers: Dylan Holloway, LW, Wisconsin (Big-10)

If the beginning Rangers want to get harder to play, then the perfect piece to add to their impressive youth collection is Holloway, an intelligent end with a bad streak that can play several roles. It has the size, firing power and hands to be a threat in the offensive zone, but the Calgary native is also defensively responsible and skates fast enough to neutralize opposing counterattacks.

15. Carolina Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis, C / W, Portland (WHL)

The & # 39; Canes love the expert strikers, but few draft prospects can be as good in their own final as they are with the record in the scoring areas like Jarvis. He has been red hot for most of the last 20 games, averaging almost three points per game and giving the Winterhawks opportunities to score in any situation, regardless of the score. Bring the best to ice each turn.

16. Nashville Predators: Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa (OHL)

Like Jarvis, Quinn is a hardworking forward who also possesses superior disc skills; specifically in the form of punctuation from all areas within the offensive zone. He is a deadly option in the power game, but is also used in criminal death and will be on the ice in all critical delay / shutdown situations. The Preds selected an OHL speed demon last season at Phil Tomasino, so they should be more than aware of Quinn's continued uproar against the goalkeepers and defenses.

NHL business ratings: breaking down the best and worst deals since the 2020 deadline

17. Calgary Flames: Dawson Mercer, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

A mid-season exchange from Drummondville to a powerful contender like Chicoutimi has hurt Mercer in the production department, since his average points per game with his new team is a quarter point lower. However, Mercer is a disinterested two-way center with great dynamism in the disc and can make opponents pay for their mistakes. It would be the perfect complement to the 2018 Calgary first round selection, Jakob Pelletier, whose Moncton Wildcats fight the Mercer Sagueneens for first place in the QMJHL Eastern Conference. (Editor's note: Dawon Mercer left the game on February 27 with an upper body injury).

18. Columbus Blue Jackets: William Wallinder, LHD, MODE J20 (Superelit)

A bidirectional defender who plays in the best MODE pairing, Wallinder is an excellent skater with a booming shot who plays with an advantage and can go from coast to coast without hesitation. It ranks at the height of Sanderson and Drysdale in terms of skills to break the game and can handle an aggressive attack with poise and smart passes.

19. Ottawa Senators through the New York Islanders: Braden Schneider, RHD, Brandon (WHL)

Schneider, a very strong blueliner who can skate, would be the perfect fit for the type of team that defense-oriented islanders have become under general manager Lou Lamoriello and head coach Barry Trotz. Schneider knows exactly when to turn off his first defense switch and attack with confidence, and uses its robust structure, quick thinking and long range to keep the moves alive at the offensive end. The islands have a deep defense on several levels, but only Ryan Pulock and Noah Dobson are correct.

20. New York Rangers through Carolina and Toronto: Jan Mysak, C, Hamilton (OHL)

A prolific scorer who beat players like Martin Necas, Filip Chytil, Filip Zadina and Martin Kaut during his time in the elite of the Czech Republic Extraliga, Mysak is now breaking the OHL for the Hamilton Bulldogs since joining them in January . Not only is he an expert finalizer, but Mysak's willingness to adapt to the North American game has made him a more complete player. As deep as the Rangers are down on the farm, the system lacks a breakthrough with Mysak's excitability and his low-talent scoring skills.

21. Edmonton Oilers: Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia (OHL)

Smooth hands and the accuracy of deadly shots are two things necessary to be considered a sniper, and Perreault shows both on a regular basis. He has eclipsed the 30-goal mark in each of his first two seasons OHL, so the Oilers know they are getting a child who can fill the net with consistency. Perreault, whose father Yanic was one of the main face-to-face men of the NHL during his 14-year career, could be a little faster than his old man, which makes him an ideal target to prepare with McDavid or Leon Draisaitl

22. Philadelphia Flyers: Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

The Flyers have succeeded in writing prolific scorers over six feet tall or less (Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Morgan Frost), so they would not object to aiming at an incredibly soft scorer like Bourque 5-11. There is a lot of flash and dynamism in his game, but he also knows when to reduce it and focus on playing away from the disc, such as counterattacking, hitting and killing with penalty.

Exchange deadline: Joe Thornton, Tyson Barrie between notable players not moved

23. Colorado Avalanche: Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL)

Avs general manager Joe Sakic may not admit it publicly, but he clearly has a type when it comes to recruiting in the first round: four of his last five first-round picks come from western Canada. At Zary, you will be looking for an excellent two-way center that is one of the best configuration and power-play specialists available. He is hard on the disc and shows a strong desire to win.

24. New Jersey Devils via Vancouver and Tampa Bay: Lukas Reichel, LW, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)

The Devils continue with the theme of the end grabbing one of the most complete strikers available. Like Stutzle, Reichel has been a regular collaborator in adolescence at the DEL, and he also performed an impressive performance in the youth world championship. Reichel, whose uncle Robert is a former 40-goal scorer with the Flames, shows an impressive variety of moves and shots as he approaches the goal. You can excel in the power game, but you also understand the coverage when defending against the race or an opposite cycle.

25. Dallas Stars: Noel Gunler, RW, Lulea (SHL)

The stars have a handful of full SHL timers in their farm system, so you can be sure they know all about the prolific scoring skills of Gunler, who in a limited time in a Lulea squad still manages to get so involved in both The game as in the shot. departments. Even so, your game in general needs refinement and would like to see a greater willingness to fight for records; however, it has an elite shot and soft hands while using its 6-1 frame to protect the disk during traffic incursions.

26. Minnesota Wild through Pittsburgh: Emil Andrae, LHD, HV71 J20 (SHL)

Wild fans may be a bit shy to recruit another Swedish defender in the first round after the stagnant development of the questionable first assailant of 2018 Filip Johansson, but Andrae is a totally different defender in several ways. For starters, it is an exceptional offensive catalyst that can skate and shoot at a high level in addition to distributing the disc with style and authority. Andrae is on the list with only 5-9, but it has a lot of impact on her smaller frame and she can record the number 1 of minutes while serving in all situations. Play a game similar to Senator Erik Brannstrom's prospect.

27. San Jose Sharks via Tampa Bay: Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago (USHL)

It is unfortunate for Sharks that the senators (through the agreement with Erik Karlsson) leave with their selection of the first five projected, but Brisson would be a solid choice for a team that could use a center to build. He has been the top pivot in the best team in the USHL, and his size and work ethic on and off the ice are as impressive as his intelligence and finishing skills. It is committed to Michigan, but its development is accelerating rapidly.

28. Vegas Golden Knights: Marat Khusnutdinov, C, SKA-1946 (MHL)

Not surprisingly, former Capitals general manager George McPhee took his pro-Russian draft tactics to Las Vegas, which over the past three years has selected forward Ivan Morozov and Pavel Dorofeyev. In Khusnutdinov, the Golden Knights would be adding an explosive 200-foot center with a legitimate arsenal of movements and tricks that remind the old Red Army squads of the 1970s and 1980s. In fact, if this dynamo will play in a league North American junior would probably be in the conversation for the top 10 of the draft.

29. Washington Capitals: Vasily Ponomaryov, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

The Caps are established in the defense department, so adding skill to your group of next-generation strikers should once again be a recruiting priority. Like Connor McMichael of the first round of 2019, Ponomaryov is a double threat center that can surprise you with open ice skill and orchestrate a lethal power game. He plays much stronger than his measurements of 5-10, 178 pounds would indicate, but Ponomaryov's game name is skill on the disc. He is able to make some outstanding moves, but he can also contribute to the criminal kill and be compared to the main opposing centers.

30. St. Louis Blues: Thomas Bordeleau, C, United States U18 (NTDP)

The high price of Cup contenders and winners has reduced the St. Louis farming system, which was once plentiful, to only a handful of NHL-sized prospects, but adding a multi-purpose brain center like Bordeleau would inject some skills very necessary in the group of prospects. He has been the best offensive player in the NTDP throughout the season, which means something when considering how a large part of his calendar has been against the best college hockey teams. Bordeleau has a penchant for great goals and timely plays.

31. Anaheim Ducks via Boston: J.J. Peterka, LW, Red Bull Munich (DEL)

A turbocharged end with excellent speed and acceleration, Peterka is another Germany-trained forward who has forged an impressive pre-draft season playing in Germany's leading hockey league. It may not be the person a coach summons to kill a penalty or deliver a large check, but Peterka's brilliance with the disc and elite scoring skills can be such a big change in momentum. It can be as good as a trainer, as well as a finisher, but Peterka's sick hands and the deadly firing of shots would be a good complement for men like Zegras and Byfield.