NFL, the deal is not yet made, but players are approaching the new CBA – Up News Info Detroit

The NFL and its players have approached a new collective bargaining agreement and the next decade of work peace that would come with it.

However, if the process is the first and the objective now, there is still work to be done to reach the final zone.

With a vote late at night, with the approval of the sparse majority of the 32 team representatives, the NFL Players Association was preparing on Wednesday to send the current CBA proposal to all union members to Your possible ratification. There was no immediate news about how fast that decisive vote would take place.

Last week, the owners showed their approval with a majority vote of the agreement that is the product of 10 months of negotiations with a regular season of 17 games, the most significant change.

"There will be white smoke when there is white smoke," NFLPA President Eric Winston told reporters in Indianapolis during the NFL exploration combination. "The only thing we are not doing is rushing in spite of this. Every,quot; I "will be dotted, every,quot; T "will cross, and when that happens, that will happen."

The 11-member NFLPA executive board initially rejected the proposal last week by a small majority, an indication of mixed feelings within the ranks that have more than 2,000 players. Although the simple majority of the votes cast among the members is the only requirement for ratification, many players have opposed the current proposal.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, one of the team's representatives, revealed on Twitter that he cast one of the votes against. The 17-game season must come with more concessions in the workplace and the workload for the players, he said.

"Although I see that there are many things in the proposal that improve lives and take care of past, present and future NFL players, there are problems with others," Rodgers wrote in his verified account.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sounded the alarm bluntly.

"We must not rush the next 10 years to the satisfaction of today," Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted when he said he would vote no and, in a familiar saying of NFL players throughout the years, he referred to the benefits and protections of the NBA and MLB Players as benchmarks for the NFLPA to aim.

Winston responded to Wilson on Twitter: “Nobody rushes at anything. We have spent the last 300 days listening to our boys and negotiating this agreement. ”

The owners have so far indicated disinterest in reopening negotiations. The current CBA expires after the 2020 season, but reaching an agreement so early would give the league a better influence with the various television networks and media platforms in negotiating agreements for a new round of broadcasting rights.

"The league is doing so well financially that both parties recognize the cost of a work stoppage," said Gabe Feldman, a professor of sports law at Tulane University in New Orleans. “In the past years, if the owners or players were fighting for fundamental changes in the structure of the league, it was worth fighting until the end and potentially having a work stoppage. But now, where the cake is so big and they have the chance to make it even bigger, the bets are a little different. "

When the talks stalled during the previous iteration of the CBA discussions, the league ended up starting a blockade at the beginning of the 2011 league year. The players dissolved the union to sue the NFL in federal court before the two parties finally joined that summer and reached an agreement for the current CBA without losing any games and only a slight delay for the opening of training camps.

According to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to its confidential nature, the NFL and the NFLPA agreed on Wednesday to operate the offseason for now under the provisions of the current agreement until a new CBA is ratified.

That is important because of certain unique rules for the last year of the CBA, including how teams can use franchises and transition labels on players whose contracts have expired. The labeling window will open on Thursday, two days after originally scheduled, and will close the week before free agency begins on March 18. If a new CBA is promulgated before that, the new rules would replace the old ones.

"If a CBA is done, we can do certain things, and if we don't do it, we will play under these rules, and we can do these things," Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said at the combine. “Then we have two types of scenarios that we always see. We put the potential types we could pursue, place them in both cubes and see how they adapt in terms of contracts. But as you know, the trading period is a couple of weeks away, so we will see what market there are in some of these positions that we will look for. "

